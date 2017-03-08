ThincCareers Launches National Career Success Network

Agent-Driven Career Service Network Disrupts Future of Careers and Internships

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - ThincCareers, an Austin-based startup, today announced it is launching the only national, Agent-driven career success network to serve the needs of college students and re-careering individuals seeking professional resume review, mock interviews, and career direction. Having conducted more than 25 popup career service events across the country with hundreds already registered, ThincCareers is validating the successful delivery of career services to job-seekers, in-person and virtually. Additionally, by combining its experienced Agent and candidate network with one-on-one recruiting for start-ups, small, and medium-sized companies, ThincCareers is well-positioned to establish itself as an employer's outsourced intern and recruiting management team.

With very few resources inclusive to all employment seekers, combined with tremendous dissatisfaction in the marketplace with existing resources, over 100 million individuals have gone without a known, branded, and trusted place to turn for personalized career services. Individuals who desire career and intern services are currently relegated to college and university systems, governmental workforce development programs, and/or online job boards. In the United States, approximately two million college graduates are entering the workforce each year. Only 17 percent of 2010-2016 college graduates reported their career center as "very helpful," despite demand for career services being on the rise, according to a recent Gallup-Purdue Index Report. Additionally, 76 percent of full-time workers are either actively looking for a job or open to new opportunities.

In many cases, awareness, availability, and access to traditional career center services are limited by issues of funding and geography. Additionally, only select companies recruit interns, new graduates, and re-careering adults outside of regions in which they have a footprint. With geographic career movability playing an increasingly large role for millennial job seekers, the need for ThincCareers' nationwide Agent representation couldn't be timelier. Eighty-four percent of millennials are willing to relocate for a job, 82 percent believe they will be required to relocate if they want to advance their careers, and 80 percent would be willing to take a pay cut if necessary to relocate to a dream destination, according to a 2016 Graebel survey.

ThincCareers offers the national scale and 24/7 human-to-human support necessary to address the growing need for a nationwide career infrastructure.

ThincCareers' founder Mason Gates has assembled a seasoned management team with more than 50 years of combined entrepreneurial and education industry software experience. Leveraging their proven success, they have developed a subscription-based service that allows both employers and candidates to fully engage with a real, live Agent to optimize, report, and grow through a structured, managed, and simple-to-deploy process. The software, based on Individual Education Plan (IEP) goals and processes, informs ongoing consulting, tracking, and reporting over the life of the subscription. ThincCareers' Agents are available 24/7 to assist both candidates and employers throughout the job/candidate search process via phone, email, text, and video to ensure success.

"Today's career matching relies far too much on technology and has therefore become too transactional -- and internship processes are confusing at best," said Mason Gates, Chief Careers Officer for ThincCareers. "Technology is fantastic as a tool, but it can't replace human interaction in every scenario. Career planning and growth is an area screaming for a human touch -- someone to assist and guide the process. That's why we emphasize a matched, live Agent available to assist, track, and lend support throughout the process. Recruiting for companies, especially start-ups and small- and medium-sized companies, can be painful since knowledge and resources are often absent. Our Recruiting, Career and Intern Agents simplify the process and improve the experience for everyone involved, optimizing the match between candidate and employer."

Subscriptions are currently available online at www.ThincCareers.com and www.ThincInterns.com for $75 which includes six months of personalized programming and content, coaching, and guidance from a matched Agent, and connectivity to a robust network of career and internship opportunities.

