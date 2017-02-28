Thirstie to Bring Lifestyle Content to the C-Suite Network

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - The C-Suite Network announced today a new content sharing partnership with the on-demand alcohol delivery service, Thirstie.

C-Suite Network, the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, hosts a variety of partners who share relevant content with its members. The Thirstie partnership is significant as it marks the network's expansion into executive lifestyle content. Thirstie and C-Suite Network will join forces to share a series of recipes, entertainment ideas, and relevant beverage industry news on the C-Suite Network's membership platform.

Thirstie's editorial platform combines timely and relevant content with on-demand and direct mail delivery. The company's editorial team, which includes a vast network of industry experts, creates compelling yet accessible content targeting millennial consumers interested in discovery and trial.

"We're excited to be partnering with the C-Suite Network to offer its members access to some of the finest products in the world. As a lifestyle brand and trusted advisor, Thirstie will offer not only delivery, but guidance to members as they explore the world of spirits," said co-founder and head of product, Maxim Razmakhin.

Thirstie's standard delivery services will also be available to C-Suite Network members. Thirstie partners with more than 150 local retailers to deliver wine, beer and spirits to consumers.

The C-Suite Network seeks sponsors and partners that provide added value to their community of C-level executives. Each one has been carefully vetted to ensure they provide executive quality services and exceptional value to members.

"At the C-Suite Network, we want to bring together the best in-class across the board, and Thirstie allows us to do this a new way as one of our first executive lifestyle partners," said CEO Thomas White. Adding, "As they say, C-Suite Network members can now toast to a finer drinking experience."

About C-Suite Network

C-Suite Network is the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above.

C-Suite Network brings leaders together through a private online community for executives. C-Suite Network also offers invitation-only conferences held three times per year, custom-tailored content on the C-Suite Network blog, C-Suite TV, C-Suite Radio, C-Suite Book Club, and educational programs from C-Suite Academy. Learn more at www.c-suitenetwork.com, or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Thirstie

Thirstie is a technology company and e-commerce platform for the retail alcohol industry. By partnering with hundreds of licensed retail partners, we deliver products directly to consumers across 10 markets in less than 2 hours and ship alcohol products to consumers in most locations in the US and Canada. Our white label solution, Thirstie Inside, enables liquor brands to sell directly to consumers for the first time. This enterprise solution not only enables e-commerce for brands, but provides visibility and transparency into data, consumer insights, analytics, and ROI. Learn more at thirstie.com.