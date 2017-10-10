Thirty-Three Schools Select Apogee to Drive Innovation and Fulfill University Strategic Plans

Managed technology service provider closes summer with strong growth, helps universities innovate into the future with sustainable funding models

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - In a move to drive innovation and fulfill university strategic plans, 33 leading universities have selected Apogee, higher education's largest managed technology service provider, for customized wired, Wi-Fi, ResNet and video solutions. In addition to comprehensive internet services, Apogee is providing IPTV and customized campus content through the company's groundbreaking Stream2 and OrcaTV service.

In time for Fall move-in, Apogee delivered reliable, scalable networks to its growing list of partners, which includes both public and private universities ranging in size and endowment, thereby helping these universities deliver on their strategic plans. Among the new campus partners are the University of Texas at Dallas, Indiana State University, Bowling Green State University, Howard University, Eckerd College, Delaware Valley University and Tennessee Technological University.

"Apogee is solving some of higher education's most complex technology challenges," said Matt Loecke, EVP at Apogee. "It has been an exciting summer partnering with university leaders looking to fulfill their technology initiatives within their strategic plans while also creating sustainable funding models to ensure innovation well into the future."

With technology, innovation, diverse funding models and driving student engagement as common strategic initiatives, Apogee provided new partners with the following various services:

Managed wired and wireless networks and ResNet services to improve the entire teaching, learning, living and research experience

Cable TV and Stream2 (IPTV) services to drive retention and student engagement

OrcaTV service to provide social media management, curation, distribution and analysis to assist with student engagement and success

24/7 round-the-clock support for students, faculty and staff

"Our project managers, engineers, and installers successfully collaborated with universities to install these services in time for move in," said Larry Hall, COO at Apogee. "We added nearly 150 trained representatives to our 24/7 Texas-based call center ensuring students and universities would have the fastest and best service. We only had 1% of tickets requiring further on-campus support."

As higher education continues to evolve at their strategic plans, Apogee believes that technology is its driving force. Through technology, education will be more accessible, affordable, and personalized.

"Our strong momentum in the first half of the year underscores Apogee's continued commitment to helping universities deliver on their strategic plans," said Loecke. "Our team is proud to partner closely with these 33 schools to optimize their technology road maps and more fully enhance the entire university experience."

About Apogee

As higher education's largest provider of managed technology services, Apogee helps colleges and universities transition to and excel in today's digital era. Its comprehensive Managed Campus Suite includes ResNet and Administrative network solution that connect the campus to enhance learning outcomes, video that transforms the way students learn, and new digital engagement technologies that captivate students. Partnering with Apogee enables schools to derive greater return on their IT investments and increases student satisfaction while achieving budget stability and predictability. Find out why nine out of 10 schools that choose to outsource ResNet and video choose to partner with Apogee at www.apogee.us