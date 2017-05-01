This May, USO and Chicken Soup for the Soul Celebrate National Military Appreciation Month with Launch of 101 Stories about the Force Behind the Forces (SM)

Chicken Soup for the Soul: Military Families book features a foreword by Bob Hope's granddaughter Miranda Hope and 11 chapters that capture the journey and stories of military life

ARLINGTON, VA--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - The USO and Chicken Soup for the Soul are delighted to announce the May 9 launch of Chicken Soup for the Soul: Military Families (101 Stories about the Force Behind the Forces ℠). The book launch comes at a particularly patriotic time when the USO celebrates National Military Appreciation Month, which includes Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 12, Armed Forces Day on May 20, and Memorial Day on May 29.

The USO and Chicken Soup for the Soul's editors collaborated on the content and selection of the stories to bring the book to life. The 101 stories, chosen from thousands of submissions, represent every branch of the military and the diverse viewpoints of service members, their spouses, their children, and their parents, as well as their extended families. All the stories promote a deeper understanding of what it's like to be a military family, and are entertaining, emotionally supportive, and filled with good advice. Many of them highlight the ways in which the USO is integral to the military family experience. The USO will receive royalties of $.60 per book sold, in paperback and ebook formats, to support its mission to strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country throughout their service to the nation.

"I've wanted to create a book for military families for a long time, knowing that those spouses and children and parents are the unsung heroes behind the scenes," said Amy Newmark, publisher, editor-in-chief, and author of Chicken Soup for the Soul. "What I needed was the right partner -- and I found that in the USO. This book serves multiple purposes now. It provides emotional support and great advice for military families, it introduces them to all the services of the USO, and it acts as a fundraiser for the USO."

Miranda Hope, the granddaughter of Bob Hope, who first performed for the troops when the USO was founded in 1941, wrote the foreword for the book. She accompanied her legendary grandfather on one of his last overseas USO Tours in 1987. "May these stories not just move and entertain you, but strengthen you as well, wherever you may be, currently deployed, returned from deployment, or holding down the fort at home as a spouse, child, parent or friend of a service man or woman," she wrote. "You are, as the USO says, 'the force behind the forces.'"

The sacrifice, heroism and passion of military families fills the pages of the book, with the stories arranged in 11 chapters that cover every age and every stage of military family life:

It Takes a Village Growing Up Military On the Move, Again! Staying Strong at Home Patriotism in Action The Faces of the Forces Ready to Serve Coming Home The Lighter Moments Saying Goodbye Through the Generations

For more information about the USO or Chicken Soup for the Soul: Military Families, its authors and a press kit please email usopr@uso.org.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff.

In addition to individual donors and corporate sponsors, the USO is supported by President's Circle Partners: AT&T, Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, Clark Construction Group, LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, FedEx, Jeep, Johnson & Johnson, Kroger, NFL, Southern New Hampshire University and Four-Star Partners: Altria, BIC, ConAgra Foods, GEICO, Harris Teeter, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, TKS, USAA and the Wawa Foundation. We are also supported through the United Way and Combined Federal Campaign (CFC-11381). To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul:

Chicken Soup for the Soul, the world's favorite and most recognized storyteller, publishes the famous Chicken Soup for the Soul book series. With well over 100 million books sold to date in the U.S. and Canada alone, more than 250 titles, and translations into more than 40 languages, "chicken soup for the soul" is one of the world's best-known phrases and is regularly referenced in pop culture. Today, 24 years after it first began sharing happiness, inspiration and hope through its books, this socially conscious company continues to publish a new title a month, but has also evolved beyond the bookstore with super premium pet food, television shows, podcasts, positive journalism from aplus.com, and licensed products, all revolving around true stories, as it continues "changing the world one story at a time®."

