Thompson Dorfman Sweatman LLP (TDS) Welcomes Caroline G.S. Kiva to the Firm

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - TDS welcomes Caroline G.S. Kiva to the firm.

Caroline has returned to Winnipeg to continue her practice in the areas of estate and succession planning. Through her practice, she assists clients with creating a legacy by preserving family assets and creating estate plans that provide for the smooth transition of wealth among various generations in a tax-effective manner.

She also assists families with trust planning and assists individuals with estate administration and the transfer of assets to beneficiaries.

Caroline frequently presents to investment advisors, bankers, fellow lawyers and various groups on estate and wealth management planning.

Keith LaBossiere, TDS Managing Partner, says, "We are very pleased to announce the addition of Caroline to the firm. As we prepare for our move to True North Square in 16 months, TDS continues to focus on growing our talented team to practice from our new state-of-the-art premises." Leilani Kagan, TDS co-Chair of the TDS Tax Law Group, adds, "Our clients from across Canada will benefit from her experience in the areas of succession planning and estate administration. Caroline will be a welcomed addition to our wealth planning group and we look forward to collaborating with her across other service areas in the firm, including the TDS tax law group."

About TDS

TDS is a leading Manitoba-based law firm, providing legal services to its clients locally, nationally and internationally. The full-service firm's 85+ lawyers provide services in over 25 areas of the law and deliver corporate development services through its strategic partner Acumen. TDS offers the most extensive geographic coverage in Manitoba, with 10 full-time and part-time law offices in the province. TDS is also the exclusive member firm in Manitoba for Lex Mundi - the world's leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in 100+ countries worldwide.