Thompson & Knight Assists in Incorporation of First Ever Mexican Association of Qualified Suppliers

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Today, the first ever Mexican Association of Qualified Suppliers ("Asociación Mexicana de Suministradores Calificados, A.C.") has been formally incorporated with the execution of incorporation deed by the main and most important qualified suppliers. Thompson & Knight LLP assisted in the incorporation, and Thompson & Knight Partner Claudio Rodríguez Galán was appointed as Secretary Non-Member of the Board and Legal Advisor of the Association.

Under the Mexican Power Industry Law, Qualified Services Suppliers are important, new players in the energy reform supplying power, capacity, or clean energy certificates to Qualified Users. Qualified Users are mainly industrial and commercial off-takers. Qualified Services Suppliers also can enter into financial or commercial agreements to purchase the above mentioned products from Generators or from the Mexican Wholesale Power Market, and also may represent certain facilities within the power market.

The Thompson & Knight team who assisted in the incorporation of the first ever Mexican Association of Qualified Suppliers included Claudio Rodríguez Galán and Regina Legorreta Palomino. In addition, the Firm already has assisted several clients in the drafting and negotiating financial and/or commercial agreements to purchase power, capacity, or clean energy certificates.

For more information about Mexico Energy Reform, visit http://www.tklaw.com/energy-mexico-practices/.

About Thompson & Knight

Established in 1887, Thompson & Knight is a full-service law firm with more than 300 attorneys. The Firm provides legal solutions to clients and communities around the world and is particularly recognized for its depth of experience and capabilities on behalf of the energy industry. Thompson & Knight has been named "Law Firm of the Year" in Oil & Gas Law in U.S. News-Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" for 2011-2013, 2015, and 2017. This year, Thompson & Knight proudly celebrates 130 years of service. For more information, visit www.tklaw.com.