Thompson & Knight Expands Mexico City Office with New Partner and Associate

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Thompson & Knight LLP today announced Partner Luis F. Moreno Treviño and Associate Roxana Burciaga Contreras have joined the Firm's Mexico City office in the International Energy and Real Estate and Banking Practice Groups.

"Luis has nearly 20 years of expertise counseling clients in the energy, hospitality, and real estate industries, and Roxana brings experience in international corporate, real estate, and energy transactional law," said Luis F. Gomar, Thompson & Knight's Mexico City Office Leader and a Partner in the Firm's International Energy Practice Group. "Their experience will benefit an array of clients across a variety of industries. Both are welcomed additions to our team of lawyers in Mexico as we continue to expand to meet our clients' growing demands in Mexico."

Mr. Moreno's breadth of experience involves roles in both the private and public sectors. In the public arena, he worked with the Mexican Ministry of Finance and the International Legal Department of PEMEX. In private practice, he has worked with law firms in New York City and Mexico City. Most recently, Mr. Moreno has been actively and successfully involved in representing oil and gas companies in connection with their potential investment in Mexico as a result of Mexico's energy reform in all bids of Round 1 and the ongoing Round 2.

Additionally, he has extensive expertise in structuring and planning various bi-national mortgage programs for U.S. major non-bank banks and mortgage companies; long-term lease agreements with multinational corporations on build-to-suit industrial buildings in Mexico, and off-balance sheet financing; acquisition and development of major hotel projects in many of Mexico's most renowned beach resorts; preparation and negotiation of hotel operation agreements; structuring and planning of fractional programs for various hotel developers and operators; financing of industrial real estate portfolios and mortgage securitization programs; development, construction, and financing of golf courses and high-end residential projects in major Mexican beach resorts; restructuring and workouts of major hotel development financing; sale-leaseback transactions involving top industrial and commercial building facilities in Mexico; and global fund acquisition of a multibillion-dollar industrial portfolio in Mexico. Mr. Moreno's general corporate and finance practice includes bank loan syndications, debt restructuring of Mexican companies, mergers and acquisitions, and the privatization of government-controlled companies.

Consistently recognized for his legal work, Mr. Moreno has been selected for inclusion in Chambers USA (2013) and Chambers Latin America (2010, 2014 and 2016-2017) both by Chambers & Partners; Latin Lawyer 250 by Law Business Research Ltd. (2010; 2016); and The Best Lawyers in Mexico® by Woodward/White, Inc. (2015-2016). Mr. Moreno is actively involved in various professional organizations, including currently serving as the Vice Chair of the North American Forum of the International Bar Association, and formerly as Council Member of the Legal Practice Division and Immediate Past Chair of the Real Estate Law Section for the International Bar Association. He also is the former Group Vice Chair of the Special Investors and Investment Structure Group and Past Chair of the Committee on International Investment in Real Estate of the RPPT Section for the American Bar Association. Mr. Moreno is an Active Member of the Mexican and Texas-Mexico Bar Associations.

He received his law degree, with high honors, from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México in 1991 and received an LL.M., magna cum laude, from the University of Houston in 1993. Immediately prior to joining Thompson & Knight, Mr. Moreno served as Administrative Partner of Haynes and Boone, LLP's Mexico City office and led its real estate and hospitality practices. He is licensed to practice in Mexico and New York.

Ms. Burciaga focuses her practice on oil and gas transactional, real estate, and corporate governance. She represents buyers, sellers, owners, lenders, servicers, investors, and developers in a variety of real estate and corporate transactions. Ms. Burciaga works with clients on real estate acquisitions and dispositions of all types of commercial real estate, and assists international oil and gas companies in public bidding processes. Her experience also includes international corporate transactions.

She received her law degree from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México ("ITAM") in 2014 and an LL.M., Business Law Certification, and Advanced Certificate in Energy Law from the University of California Berkeley School of Law in 2015. While Spanish is her native language, she is also fluent in English and conversational in French and Portuguese. Immediately prior to joining Thompson & Knight, Ms. Burciaga was an Associate in Haynes and Boone, LLP's Mexico City office. She is licensed to practice in Mexico.

About Thompson & Knight

Established in 1887, Thompson & Knight is a full-service law firm with more than 300 attorneys. The Firm provides legal solutions to clients and communities around the world and is particularly recognized for its depth of experience and capabilities on behalf of the energy industry. Thompson & Knight has been named "Law Firm of the Year" in Oil & Gas Law in U.S. News-Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" for 2011-2013, 2015, and 2017. This year, Thompson & Knight proudly celebrates 130 years of service. For more information, visit www.tklaw.com.