Thompson & Knight Welcomes Corporate and Securities Partner

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Thompson & Knight LLP is pleased to announce Michele "Mitch" L. Gibbons has joined the Firm's Houston office as a Partner in the Corporate and Securities Practice Group.

"Mitch has nearly 20 years of experience representing numerous types of funds and investment companies," said Wesley P. Williams, the Firm's Corporate and Securities Practice Leader. "Her expertise and dedication to client service make her an excellent addition to our nationally-ranked Corporate Law practice."

Ms. Gibbons' comprehensive securities regulatory and compliance practice focuses on investment adviser, broker-dealer, and private investment fund matters. She counsels private equity funds, hedge funds, real estate funds, energy funds, funds of funds, and registered investment companies on organizational, regulatory, compliance, and transactional matters and advises companies and investors in related transactions. She also advises clients on a wide range of regulatory issues including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, advertising, antimoney laundering, social-networking, crowdfunding, cybersecurity, trading, execution, custody, privacy, disaster recovery, insider trading, and international securities issues.

Recognized for her legal work, Ms. Gibbons has been named among Lawyers on the Fast Track by H Magazine (2009-2010). She is a frequent speaker at national and industry conferences as well as a frequent contributor to industry publications. Ms. Gibbons is actively involved in community and professional organizations, including serving as a member of the Houston Advisory Board of the Tahirih Justice Center, and as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. In addition, she is a member of the Texas, Houston, and National Asian Pacific American Bar Associations; Harvard University Club; and 100 Women in Hedge Funds.

Ms. Gibbons received a J.D. from New York University School of Law in 1998, an M.P.P. from Harvard University in 1995, and a B.A., magna cum laude, from Trinity University in 1993. She is licensed to practice in Texas and New York.

Prior to joining Thompson & Knight, Ms. Gibbons was a Shareholder at Chamberlain Hrdlicka in Houston.

About Thompson & Knight

Established in 1887, Thompson & Knight is a full-service law firm with more than 300 attorneys. The Firm provides legal solutions to clients and communities around the world and is particularly recognized for its depth of experience and capabilities on behalf of the energy industry. Thompson & Knight has been named "Law Firm of the Year" in Oil & Gas Law in U.S. News-Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" for 2011-2013, 2015, and 2017. This year, Thompson & Knight proudly celebrates 130 years of service. For more information, visit www.tklaw.com.