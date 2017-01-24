Thompson & Knight Welcomes New York Trial Partner

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Thompson & Knight LLP is pleased to announce Partner Jason A. Cohen has joined the Firm's New York office in the Trial Practice Group.

"Jason is an experienced litigator who will make a great addition to our nationally-ranked Commercial Litigation team," said Greg W. Curry, the Firm's Trial Practice Leader. "His expertise complements our active complex commercial and business litigation practice and will benefit our valued clients in New York and beyond."

Mr. Cohen focuses his practice on commercial and product liability litigation in defending financial services, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceutical, safety product, and media companies in a broad range of complex litigation scenarios, including class actions, multi-district litigations, and mass torts. He has experience in all aspects of litigation, coordination and resolution of complex cases, including a deep-rooted knowledge of all aspects of pre-trial discovery and motion practice. This also includes a particular expertise in the multitude of issues associated with the coordination of electronic discovery across multiple platforms and litigation scenarios. He has significant experience in expert development and has also participated in litigation-related due diligence efforts on behalf of corporate and private equity clients. Finally, Mr. Cohen regularly serves his community, including his participation as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Foundation to End Senior Hunger.

Mr. Cohen received a J.D., cum laude, from New York Law School in 2003 and a B.A. from Syracuse University - the Maxwell School of Citizenship in 1998. Prior to joining Thompson & Knight, Mr. Cohen was a Partner at Reed Smith in New York.

