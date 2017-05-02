Thompson & Knight Welcomes Trial Partner

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Thompson & Knight LLP is pleased to announce Kenneth P. Held has joined the Firm's Houston office as a Partner in the Trial Practice Group.

"Kenneth has significant experience representing financial industry clients in securities litigation and other matters, as well as representing energy industry clients in various types of disputes," said Greg W. Curry, the Firm's Trial Practice Leader. "His expertise will complement our nationally recognized trial practice and add value for our clients in Houston and around the country."

Mr. Held's business litigation and arbitration practice focuses on securities litigation, energy litigation, and class action defense. He has represented litigants in state and federal courts, as well as in arbitration and regulatory enforcement matters. His clients range from individuals to publicly traded and privately held companies, as well as private equity firms and hedge funds. He defends corporate clients against shareholder derivative actions and consumer and shareholder class action suits. Mr. Held has represented oil, gas, and energy industry plaintiffs and defendants in price reopener disputes, long-term gas supply contract disputes, crude oil quality disputes, joint operating agreement disputes, and purchase agreement price disputes.

Consistently recognized for his legal work, Mr. Held has been selected for inclusion in Chambers USA by Chambers & Partners (2007-2016) and Texas Super Lawyers® by Thomson Reuters (2013-2016). He is licensed to practice in Texas and New York. Mr. Held received a J.D., with honors, from Yale Law School (1993) and a B.A., cum laude, in English from Cornell University (1990). He is actively involved in the American Bar Association as a member of the Litigation Section and a member of the Class Action and Derivative Suits Committee. Mr. Held also serves as a member of the Houston Bar Association and a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation.

Prior to joining Thompson & Knight, Mr. Held was a Partner at Schiffer Odom Hicks and Johnson PLLC in Houston.

About Thompson & Knight

Established in 1887, Thompson & Knight is a full-service law firm with more than 300 attorneys. The Firm provides legal solutions to clients and communities around the world and is particularly recognized for its depth of experience and capabilities on behalf of the energy industry. Thompson & Knight has been named "Law Firm of the Year" in Oil & Gas Law in U.S. News-Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" for 2011-2013, 2015, and 2017. This year, Thompson & Knight proudly celebrates 130 years of service. For more information, visit www.tklaw.com.