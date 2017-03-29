Thor Explorations Ltd: Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) -

Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:THX) ("Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement.

Under the terms of the private placement, the Company proposes to issue up to 13,793,103 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.145 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $2,000,000.

The private placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities being issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the private placement to continue its exploration activities on the Segilola Project and working capital purposes.

About Thor

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor also holds a 100% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits located in Houndé greenstone belt, south west Burkina Faso. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

Segun Lawson, President & CEO

