THOR Kitchen Introduces HRG3026U, HRG3080U 30", HRG3617U, HRG3618U 36" and HRG4808U 48" Gas Ranges; Now Available at AJ Madison

BROOKLYN, NY--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - AJ Madison is pleased to share the Thor Kitchen appliances introduction of Gas Ranges, Range Hoods and HDW2401SS Dishwasher.

The Thor Kitchen gas ranges and range hoods come in 30-inch, 36-inch and 48-inch sizes. With Thor Kitchen, the consumer receives a professional look and function. Thor Kitchen offers the best in high performance gas ranges that leaves, the chef, in control.

Thor Kitchen HRG3026U 30 Inch Dual Fuel Range

Thor Kitchen HRG3080U 30 Inch Dual Fuel Range

Thor Kitchen HRD3088U 30 Inch Dual Fuel Range

Product Features

Convection Fan

Infrared Broil Burner

Dual Burner

Continuous Grates

4 Sealed Gas Burners

4.2 cu. ft. Capacity

Automatic Re-Ignition

Porcelain Drip Pan

Blue Porcelain Oven Interior

Thor Kitchen HRG3617U 36" Professional Steel Gas Range

Thor Kitchen HRG3618U 36" Professional Steel Gas Range

Convection

Griddle

Infrared Broil Burner

Dual Burner

4 Sealed Burners

Continuous Grates

Automatic Re-Ignition

Porcelain Drip Pan

5.2 cu. ft. Capacity

Blue Porcelain Interior

Engineers at Thor factory have years of experience in the gas range industry and are consistently developing new technologies and features to create an elite product each and every time. The creative direction adds luxury and elegance to Thor Kitchen products. Thor Kitchen specializes in professional style gas ranges and range hoods.

Thor Kitchen HRD4803U 48 Inch Dual Gas Range

Thor Kitchen HRG4808U 48 Inch Dual Gas Range

Product Features

Convection

Griddle Burner - 1 x 15,000 BTU/H

Electric Broiler (Top) Heating Element: 1 x 3,500 W



6 Sealed Burners

Automatic Re-Ignition

Continuous Grates

2 Ovens

6.7 Total cu. ft. Capacity

Electric: 240 V, 60 Hz , Max power 7,000 W

AJ Madison is a Thor Kitchen authorized dealer, with the most up-to-date product information, product pricing and promotional offers

As the leading source for home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and appliance reviews, AJ Madison is known nationwide for its thorough, knowledgeable sales associates and fast, reliable delivery.

AJ Madison offers a full range of appliances which includes:

About AJ Madison

AJ Madison offers the best selection of high quality appliances products, commitment to delivering a higher level of personalized service, and a vast understanding of today's appliance shopper and researcher, AJ Madison is changing the way people shop for appliances. With more than 100 premium appliance brands, world class services and our price match guarantee, AJ Madison is the inside track to appliance perfection.

