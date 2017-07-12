ThousandEyes Achieves ISO 27001 Certification Reaffirming Commitment to Data Protection

Certification Attainment Signifies Compliance with Highest Standards for Information Security

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - ThousandEyes, the Network Intelligence company that delivers visibility into every network, today announced that it has attained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) supporting its network performance management software as a service application. With this certification, ThousandEyes has reaffirmed its highest commitment to protecting users and their information by implementing a comprehensive information security management system in accordance with internationally recognized standards.

"At ThousandEyes, the security of customer data is one of our highest priorities, and this certification provides a strong endorsement of ThousandEyes' data security practices," said Alexander Anoufriev, chief information security officer at ThousandEyes. "We are proud to have some of the largest and most respected organizations in the world as our customers. Because we ensure our technology and systems are guarded against potential leaks or other threats, these customers can have the confidence and trust in ThousandEyes that their data is continuously protected and secure."

The ISO 27001 standard ensures that organizations can establish methodologies and apply a framework to business and IT processes to help identify, manage and reduce risks to the security of information. At ThousandEyes, the standard protects financial information, intellectual property, employee records, and third party/customer information. ThousandEyes will undergo an annual review and three-year recertification to maintain ISO 27001 compliance.

Achieving ISO 27001 Certification is part of ThousandEyes' overall strategy to stay current and proactive about risk management. Other certifications and standards that ThousandEyes and its employees comply with include:

Trust service principles issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Inc., and the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants

US - EU/Swiss Privacy Shield

TRUSTe Privacy Program Requirements

Other Federal and local laws and regulations

For more information about ThousandEyes' commitment to security, visit https://thousandeyes.com/trust.

About ThousandEyes

ThousandEyes is a Network Intelligence platform that delivers visibility into every network an organization relies on, enabling them to optimize and improve application delivery, end-user experience and ongoing infrastructure investments. Leading companies such as ServiceNow and Twitter, as well as eBay and other members of the Fortune 500, use ThousandEyes to improve performance and availability of their business-critical applications. ThousandEyes is backed by Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, Tenaya Capital and GV (formerly Google Ventures), and has headquarters in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://www.thousandeyes.com or follow us on Twitter at @ThousandEyes.