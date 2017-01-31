ThousandEyes Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth

Experienced Technology Executives Prabha Krishna and Ashwin Kedia Appointed to Lead People Operations and Business Development

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - ThousandEyes, the Network Intelligence company that delivers visibility into every network, today announced the appointments of Prabha Krishna as vice president of people operations and Ashwin Kedia as vice president of business development. These experienced technology executives will lead the company's growth and success by attracting and developing exceptional talent and driving strategic partner alliances to meet the growing global demand for Network Intelligence.

"In the past year, ThousandEyes has experienced rapid growth and momentum. As we continue on this trajectory, two of our biggest priorities are scaling our incredible talent and unique company culture and expanding the value we deliver to our customers through strategic partnerships," said Mohit Lad, ThousandEyes CEO and co-founder. "Prabha has lived and thrived at the intersection of culture and innovation, and she brings a wealth of experience developing high performing teams. Ashwin has a history of building successful alliances with global systems integrators and technology partners that deliver significant customer value. Both are bringing relevant first-hand experience and perspectives from some of the most pioneering technology companies in the world, which strengthen the executive team in areas that are strategic for long-term growth."

Krishna will be responsible for human resources, recruiting and strategic organizational design, applying her technical and engineering leadership experience toward building the organization. Before joining ThousandEyes, Krishna served as vice president of operations at Jaunt, Inc., a virtual reality startup. Prior to transitioning to the people side due to a strong interest in hiring and recognizing talent, she was an engineering director at Google, Adobe, Netflix and Oracle. Krishna was responsible for the design and delivery of various consumer and enterprise products as well as cloud and server-side infrastructure. She holds master's degrees in Computer Science and Physics from the University of California, San Diego and Brown University.

"From the top down, ThousandEyes has built a highly innovative team of experts and created an exceptional culture that is also incredibly collaborative and customer-focused. I'm thrilled to be joining the company to help meet its strategic business goals and develop the greatest asset of any organization -- talented and committed employees," said Krishna. "People operations needs to continually innovate and adapt to business needs while creating an environment where the brightest minds can put their knowledge and experience to good use, do their best work and realize their full potential."

Kedia will be responsible for business development, building strategic alliances with global system integrators, cloud service providers, technology and enterprise ecosystem partners. Before joining ThousandEyes, Kedia led the business development team at Splunk that was responsible for developing their global partner ecosystem of systems integrators (SIs), managed service providers (MSPs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and cloud partners. During Kedia's nearly five-year tenure, business development revenue grew 100 percent year-over-year and the company's full year total revenues grew from $66 million to more than $668 million. Prior to Splunk, Kedia held various founder and executive roles at technology and technology consulting companies. Kedia holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Mumbai University, India.

"ThousandEyes is in a unique position to build on existing strategic collaborations while pursuing new partnerships to address the growing global demand for Network Intelligence as organizations become Internet-centric," said Kedia. "Hybrid cloud has reached an inflection point as applications and services are predominantly deployed off-premises and delivered through the Internet. We look forward to working with strategic partners to expand the value we deliver to our growing list of notable customers."

Learn more about ThousandEyes:

About ThousandEyes:

ThousandEyes is a Network Intelligence platform that delivers visibility into every network an organization relies on, enabling them to optimize and improve application delivery, end-user experience and ongoing infrastructure investments. Leading companies, such as ServiceNow, eBay and Twitter, as well as 38 members of the Fortune 500, use ThousandEyes to improve performance and availability of their business-critical applications and network infrastructure. ThousandEyes is backed by Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, Tenaya Capital and GV (formerly Google Ventures), and has headquarters in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://www.thousandeyes.com or follow us on Twitter at @ThousandEyes.