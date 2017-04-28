Thousands of Manitoba Families to Benefit from Significant Renovations to Social and Affordable Housing

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Over the next two years, more than $19 million will be invested in renovations at affordable and social housing properties owned by non-profit organizations across the province. The funding is part of the joint Canada - Manitoba Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) agreement. The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Manitoba Families Minister Scott Fielding, made the announcement at the site of one of the selected projects in Winnipeg today.

"Our Government is investing in much needed upgrades for affordable housing in Manitoba and across the country. This will help to make life better for Canadians, ensuring they have safe and efficient places to call home." -- Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources.

Manitoba Housing issued a competitive request for proposals last November to identify appropriate and cost-effective projects at social or affordable housing properties. Sixty-three successful projects were selected for funding ranging from $12,000 to more than $2.1 million. The majority of approved property repairs and upgrades include:

fire alarm and security systems,

heating, ventilation and plumbing systems, or

roofing, windows or insulation.

"These strategic investments will help extend the life of many properties that meet the housing needs of families and seniors throughout Manitoba. This funding will make a difference in the lives of many people, and we are pleased to be able to partner with the federal government to support these important projects." -Honourable Scott Fielding, Manitoba Minister for Families

One of the properties receiving funding is located at 461 Cumberland Ave, in Winnipeg's West Alexander neighbourhood. The property manager, Winnipeg Housing Rehabilitation Corporation (WHRC), will receive $460,000 to be used to replace aging elevators and purchase and install a new generator.

"We are pleased to have been selected to participate in this much-needed funding program. It's important that governments recognize the value of continued investment invest in affordable housing. These projects will extend the life of our buildings, which allows us to better support the people who call them home." - Menno Peters, WHRC executive director.

In total, WHRC will receive more than $2 million for renovation and repair projects at 16 housing properties throughout Winnipeg, benefitting more than 330 individuals and families living in these units.

In November, the federal and provincial governments announced an expanded two-year commitment to the IAH, resulting in $89.4 million to be invested by governments into housing priorities. Before this increase was announced, the Canada and Manitoba governments had already made an eight-year $166 million commitment to affordable housing through the IAH agreement.

For a complete list of all non-profit organizations that received funding for repairs and renovations, or for more information about housing programs in Manitoba, visit www.gov.mb.ca/housing.

The Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation (CMHC) has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of CMHC's operations. For more information, call toll-free 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca.