Thousands of students engage in STEM thanks to Google's Field Trip Days at The Tech

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - About 9,000 students and educators from underserved schools visited The Tech Museum of Innovation as part of Google's Field Trip Days program in a three-year partnership to excite more kids about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Thousands of students came to the San Jose institution this month for a hands-on science lab; exhibits about bioengineering, cyber security and robotic coding; an educational IMAX film and the opportunity to discover their own problem-solving potential.

This is the third year the Mountain View company has covered the cost of field trips to The Tech for students from schools in low-income neighborhoods. Google's sponsorship pays for transportation, museum admission, a science lab, an IMAX film and lunch for students whose schools otherwise might not be able to visit The Tech.

"This may be the only opportunity these students have to engage with science and engineering outside of the classroom. At The Tech, they will experience their creative power to use technology to solve problems, and this might change not only their self-concept but their life's trajectory. We're grateful for the support of Silicon Valley tech giants like Google to make these days possible," said Tim Ritchie, president and CEO of The Tech.

Students use real lab equipment to make colorful mixes of DNA, create bricks made with mycelium or mushroom root as a sustainable building material, and learn the basics of circuitry while building a robot. All exhibits and programs at The Tech are built to help visitors of all ages and backgrounds learn to use technology to solve pressing problems. In-depth science labs allow students to explore and innovate in a hands-on way that also supports Next Generation Science Standards and Common Core State Standards.

About The Tech Museum of Innovation

The Tech is a hands-on technology and science museum for people of all ages and backgrounds. The museum -- located in the Capital of Silicon Valley -- is a non-profit experiential learning resource established to engage people in exploring and experiencing applied technologies affecting their lives. Through programs such as The Tech Challenge, our annual team-design competition for youth, and internationally renowned programs such as The Tech Awards, The Tech endeavors to inspire the innovator in everyone.

