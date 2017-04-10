Thousands to rally in celebration of science for March for Science Silicon Valley

Local march to partner with Silicon Valley Comic Con, The Tech Museum of Innovation, NextGen Climate, Monterey Bay Aquarium and more for rally in downtown San Jose April 22

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Thousands of scientists, science fans and community members are expected at the March for Science Silicon Valley in downtown San Jose on Saturday, April 22. The march and family-friendly rally is one of more than 500 marches happening around the world on Earth Day. The goal of the volunteer-run effort is to celebrate science, advocate for nonpartisan support of evidence-based policy, and make science more accessible to everyone by increasing opportunities in STEM fields and education.

"We are honored at the outpouring of support from our community for this celebration of science and recognition of the important work of the thousands of scientists who call the Bay Area home," said march organizer Jennie Richardson, a San Jose native and biomolecular engineering PhD candidate at UC Santa Cruz. "This march is a rallying cry for scientists and our neighbors to work together to save lives and the environment, hold leaders accountable for creating evidence-based policy and ensure the next generation of leaders is equipped to use science to solve problems."

The march will start at 11 a.m. at San Jose City Hall and convene in a rally at Silicon Valley Comic Con's free outdoor festival at Plaza de Cesar Chavez starting at noon. The family-friendly festival and rally will include science-focused educational activities and opportunities for advocacy. Experts in climate change, coding, astrophysics, STEAM education, local politicians, celebrities and more will speak. Participants in Silicon Valley Comic Con may also make surprise appearances.

"I'm thrilled and honored to join with the science lovers of Silicon Valley to show my support for everything we stand for together: as scientists, as citizens, and as lovers of all that is possible when we work together," said neuroscientist and actress Mayim Bialik, who will speak at the rally.

Inspired by the national March for Science, March for Science Silicon Valley started with a Facebook event that quickly drew thousands of followers. Now more than 50 volunteers, dozens of partners and multiple sponsors have come together in a matter of weeks to make the event a success. The Tech Museum of Innovation will offer free admission to children under 18 in solidarity with the mission of the march.

"This community's greatest gift to the world is its power to demonstrate that humanity can find innovative answers to the challenges we face," said Tim Ritchie, President and CEO of The Tech Museum of Innovation, a partner in the march. "We do not fear facts, and we do not shrink from the future. We believe in the potential of each individual to use technology to help solve the world's problems. That is why we are so pleased to see Silicon Valley rally behind this celebration of science and why we will continue our work to inspire the innovator in everyone."

Volunteers are organizing marches in several Bay Area cities including San Francisco, Livermore, Hayward, Pacifica, and Santa Rosa. Organizers of the March for Science Silicon Valley in downtown San Jose are calling on participants to continue their advocacy for science after the march by volunteering to support STEAM education, encouraging their legislators to make science and evidence-based policy a priority, and asking scientists to speak publicly about how their work improves lives.

Speakers:

*more speakers will be announced

Mayim Bialik, NeuroScientist, Actress (Big Bang Theory)

Kimberly Bryant, Founder of Black Girls Code

Tim Ritchie, President and CEO, The Tech Museum of Innovation

William Moerner, PhD, Nobel Laureate for Chemistry

Sarahi Espinoza Salamanca, Founder DREAMers Roadmap

Jose Cabrera, PhD, Chemistry Professor at San Jose City College

Phil Plait PhD, Astronomer, Founder of Bad Astronomy

Please check website for updated list of speakers.

Sponsors and local partners: NextGen Climate, Chris Shaheen Charitable Foundation, The Tech Museum of Innovation, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Black Girls Code, Friends of Stevens Creek Trail, Sierra Club Loma Prieta Chapter and Team San Jose. More can be found here.

March for Science Silicon Valley

The March for Science Silicon Valley is a grassroots effort to celebrate science, advocate for non-partisan support for evidence-based policy, and make science more accessible. For more information and to officially register for the march, visit marchforsciencesv.com. You can also follow the March for Science Silicon Valley on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. You can support the march by making a donation or purchasing items in the official store.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/10/11G135457/Images/IMG_3475-3bc6c153412b8d54adc8f8cd66db86bf.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/10/11G135457/Images/170325-REX_1366-Edit-1a0bd1517dd49fcf8a16650a89e833ad.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/10/11G135457/Images/170325-REX_1225-Edit_(1)-40fb99f05fb48c538571bebd91720ba6.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/10/11G135457/Images/170325-REX_1084-Edit_(1)-0e2ddf47d7069be5a8a533906322feca.jpg