ThreatMetrix Completes Global Digital Identity Summit 2017 Series in San Francisco

Event Unveils Significant Advancements in Digital Identity and Hosted Extensive Knowledge-Sharing Among the Fraud, Risk and Digital Community

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - September 28, 2017) - ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, today announced the successful completion of the Digital Identity Summit 2017: The Currency of Trust, which was held from September 18-20 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

The San Francisco event brought to a close the Digital Identity Summit 2017 series, which also featured events in Hong Kong and London. The series assembled key players from the digital, risk and fraud space to explore one of the most critical issues facing digital businesses today - trust.

The three-day event featured speakers from a rich array of organizations, including Citibank, Gartner, Uber, JP Morgan Chase, LexisNexis, Netflix, Lloyds Banking Group, Pitney Bowes and more; illustrating the cross-industry approach needed to deliver on the promise of digital identity in powering today's digital economy. The extensive agenda featured 40 speakers across main stage presentations, industry roundtables and breakout sessions.

The event hosts, ThreatMetrix, leveraged the Digital Identity Summit to unveil a revolutionary advancement in the space. It announced ThreatMetrix ID™, which provides a unique, anonymized customer identifier for the 1.4 billion users on the Digital Identity Network®, providing the first and only digital ID of its kind.

"Re-establishing trust online is a business imperative for organizations attending the Digital Identity Summit, who are transacting and interacting with their customers hundreds, thousands, or even millions of time a day," said Armen Najarian, chief marketing officer at ThreatMetrix. "Establishing a true digital identity helps pull back the curtain of web-based anonymity, enabling the accurate trust decisions that allow business to grow and thrive."

The Summit also featured the 2017 Digital Identity Excellence Awards, in honor of those who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible with digital identity.

The winners of the Digital Identity Excellence Awards 2017 were:

MGM Grand International - winner of the Debut award for eye-catching early results

Wave Financial - winner of the Action award, given for impactful business results

Sygnifyd - winner of the Partner award for the most effective partnership with ThreatMetrix

Netflix - winner of the International award for strong cross-border impact

Microsoft - winner of the Showcase award for impressive implementation of the ThreatMetrix solution

The 2018 edition of the Digital Identity Summit EMEA will take place in Paris on May 14-15, with the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California playing host to the 2018 global edition from September 12-14.

Resources:

Digital Identity Summit 2017 - Highlights Video

To find out more, visit www.digitalidentitysummit.com

