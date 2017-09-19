ThreatMetrix Delivers Integrated Risk-Based and Strong Authentication for Smarter Customer Identity Verification

New Solution Removes Barriers for Universal Authentication Across the Digital Customer Journey

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, today unveiled ThreatMetrix Smart Authentication™, which combines the market-leading risk-based authentication solution with comprehensive strong authentication capabilities. This announcement was delivered during opening keynote at Digital Identity Summit 2017 in San Francisco.

Rising cybercrime levels, the exponential growth in digital transactions, and regulatory changes have increased the need for businesses to perform strong authentication to verify identity based on multiple, independent factors. However, a traditional multi-factor authentication approach can be cumbersome for the user, flying in the face of modern expectations of a slick, instantaneous customer experience.

This poses businesses with a dilemma, which ThreatMetrix is looking to overcome through their Smart Authentication framework, by integrating leading-edge risk-based authentication with strong authentication technologies designed specifically to minimize customer friction.

By leveraging the world's most comprehensive source of anonymized digital identity intelligence, ThreatMetrix offers digital businesses intelligence which facilitates real-time decisions on when a risk-based approach is sufficient and when strong customer authentication is required. The ThreatMetrix platform uniquely provides consistent identification across the customer journey -- even if it is the first time a customer interacts with an organization.

ThreatMetrix Smart Authentication combines risk-based authentication with strong authentication capabilities:

Mobile App Security to detect any breaches to the application and to verify the trustworthiness of the mobile device

to detect any breaches to the application and to verify the trustworthiness of the mobile device Device Binding that leverages the trust of existing devices to avoid repetitive authentication

that leverages the trust of existing devices to avoid repetitive authentication Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Secure Notification, which sends a push notification to the user's mobile device for low friction authentication

which sends a push notification to the user's mobile device for low friction authentication Biometrics, for a range of low friction, password-free authentication capabilities, supporting FIDO compliance

This is all underpinned by the unique insights from the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network® which protects 1.4 billion unique users.

"ThreatMetrix is passionate about keeping the customer truly at the heart of the authentication experience, by providing the most streamlined and user-friendly authentication package," said Alisdair Faulkner, chief products officer at ThreatMetrix. "ThreatMetrix Smart Authentication integrates best-in-class risk-based authentication, backed by anonymized global shared intelligence, with strong authentication capabilities that are focused on customer preferences- to enable organizations to understand the true identity of connecting users."

ThreatMetrix is unique in its ability to dynamically combine the billions of data points which define digital identity. With technology that analyzes 75 million daily transactions in real time, across billions of devices, from tens of thousands of worldwide websites and apps, ThreatMetrix has established itself as a trusted, strategic partner for security and risk professionals seeking extensive and dynamic authentication solutions. It was recognized as the sole Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for risk-based authentication.

For more information:

About ThreatMetrix

ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, empowers the global economy to grow profitably and securely without compromise. With deep insight into 1.4 billion anonymized user identities, ThreatMetrix ID™ delivers the intelligence behind 75 million daily authentication and trust decisions, to differentiate legitimate customers from fraudsters in real time.

ThreatMetrix is recognized as the sole Leader in the 2017 Forrester Wave™ for risk-based authentication. Learn more at www.threatmetrix.com.