ThreatMetrix Named by Javelin Strategy and Research as Leader in Identity Proofing Scorecard

Independent Advisory Firm Recognizes ThreatMetrix as Only Leader in Multiple Categories

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, today announced it has received two Leader awards from Javelin Strategy and Research. Javelin's Identity Proofing Platform Scorecard provides financial institutions and other identity-reliant businesses with a view into the identity proofing vendor landscape. ThreatMetrix was the only vendor to be named as a leader in multiple categories.

ThreatMetrix is a leader in the Innovative awards category, which honors technology providers that integrate cutting-edge technologies to address not just today's problems, but also to overcome tomorrow's major fraud avenues.

ThreatMetrix was also named as a leader in the Tailored category, which covers ease of integration and flexibility of the solution to adapt to different clients' needs. In this category, ThreatMetrix was awarded based on its business-friendly outputs, reporting and delivery options.

"It's an honor to be awarded by Javelin for our integrated authentication, identity verification and fraud decisioning technology," said Alisdair Faulkner, chief products officer at ThreatMetrix. "As a company, ThreatMetrix has a clear vision on how to push the boundaries in digital identity and continually innovate. This is why we developed ThreatMetrix ID, which we see as a game-changer in the industry. We are delighted that our role as an innovator in the industry is being recognized."

The Identity Proofing Platform Scorecard assessed vendors that are merging identity verification and authentication, which were traditionally bifurcated areas. ThreatMetrix combines offline and online identity data to enable organizations to determine the true digital identity of their users. This is expressed as a unique customer identifier, ThreatMetrix ID™, which is persistent for each digital identity across its global network of 1.4 billion users.

"With fraud dramatically changing the financial services landscape, any identity proofing product must integrate cutting-edge features and offer flexibility for each customer," said Al Pascual, senior vice president and research director at Javelin Strategy and Research. "In the Identity Proofing Scorecard, we awarded vendors, such as ThreatMetrix, who recognize that a holistic approach is needed to take into account a rich array of context around the identity and behavior of the consumer - from the beginning of a session to the time the account is closed."

For the inaugural Identity Proofing Platform Scorecard, Javelin developed the Functional, Innovative, Tailored (FIT) model, recognizing that decisions on vendor implementation depends not just on their current capabilities for solving business problems, but also on their long-term vision, innovation, and ease of integration. A competitive analysis and comparison of 23 major vendors was conducted.

Download the report - click here

About ThreatMetrix

ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, empowers the global economy to grow profitably and securely without compromise. With deep insight into 1.4 billion anonymized user identities, ThreatMetrix ID™ delivers the intelligence behind 75 million daily authentication and trust decisions, to differentiate legitimate customers from fraudsters in real time.

ThreatMetrix is recognized as the sole Leader in the 2017 Forrester Wave™ for risk-based authentication. Learn more at www.threatmetrix.com.