ThreatMetrix and Nok Nok Labs Partner to Deliver FIDO-Compliant Authentication Solutions

Market Leaders in Risk-Based and Strong Authentication Join Forces to Support Universal Authentication Across the Customer Journey

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, today announced a new partnership with Nok Nok Labs, the pioneer in modern authentication and founder of the FIDO Alliance. The partnership, announced at the opening of the Digital Identity Summit 2017, will deliver integrated strong authentication and risk-based authentication solutions to ensure maximum security and minimal user friction. This will tackle the complex authentication requirements facing digital businesses today, factoring in evolving consumer behaviors, a changing regulatory landscape and escalating cybercrime levels.

Organizations today are faced with the challenge of improving user experiences to maximize ROI across digital channels, while also reducing security risk and operational costs. By combining the intelligence of risk-based authentication with a standards-based strong authentication framework, organizations can greatly reduce the friction and cost of siloed, legacy authentication methods while significantly improving authentication integrity.

Named as the sole Leader in the 2017 Forrester Wave™ for risk-based authentication, ThreatMetrix enables accurate customer trust decisions for digital fraud and authentication transactions worldwide through a unique global shared intelligence network analyzing 24 billion annual transactions across 1.4 billion unique anonymized identities. These capabilities will be bolstered by cutting-edge authentication technology from Nok Nok Labs, and include the ability to use fingerprint, face, voice and iris biometrics, tokens, smartcards and wearables across multiple platforms, supporting all FIDO protocols.

As the leader in globally deployed FIDO implementations, Nok Nok Labs will help ThreatMetrix support their customers with best-in-class solutions. With Nok Nok Labs' modern authentication platform, FIDO compliance and interoperability among strong authentication devices is made possible, and adhering to rigorous technical specifications for open, scalable user authentication reduces the reliance on passwords.

"We live in a post-breach world, where usernames and passwords are defunct, and diverse authentication methods are paramount," said Alisdair Faulkner, Chief Products Officer at ThreatMetrix. "Businesses face competing needs of performing strong authentication, in a way that does not irritate customers or introduce friction. By integrating emerging, FIDO-compliant authentication technologies from Nok Nok Labs into the ThreatMetrix platform, we are able to offer customers the industry's most comprehensive approach to authenticating users securely and with minimal friction."

According to Rajiv Dholakia, vice president of product and business development at Nok Nok Labs, "Authentication is the weak underbelly of security. Combining industry-leading digital identity solutions from ThreatMetrix with our FIDO-based authentication platform provides businesses with user-friendly, future proof, strong authentication capabilities for any device or application. We're excited about the value our combined offering will deliver to customers by removing authentication silos, reducing cost and complexity, and minimizing user friction."

About ThreatMetrix

ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, empowers the global economy to grow profitably and securely without compromise. With deep insight into 1.4 billion anonymized user identities, ThreatMetrix ID™ delivers the intelligence behind 75 million daily authentication and trust decisions, to differentiate legitimate customers from fraudsters in real time.

ThreatMetrix is recognized as the sole Leader in the 2017 Forrester Wave™ for risk-based authentication. Learn more at www.threatmetrix.com.

About Nok Nok Labs

Nok Nok Labs is the pioneer in modern authentication and provides organizations with the ability to bring a unified approach to deploy easy to use and secure authentication infrastructure to their mobile and web applications, using standards-based solutions that include support for FIDO protocols and other industry standards. As a founder of the FIDO Alliance and author of its core protocol, the Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite enables organizations to accelerate revenues, reduce fraud, and strengthen security and privacy. Nok Nok Labs is a founding member of the FIDO Alliance with industry leading customers and partners that include NTT DOCOMO, PayPal, Samsung and Lenovo. For more information, visit www.noknok.com.