ThreatMetrix Ushers in the New Era of Trust and Identity with ThreatMetrix ID

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, today announced a major technology breakthrough by unveiling ThreatMetrix ID™, the company's flagship product designed to enable seamless digital business globally. For the first time organizations can now leverage unique, anonymized customer identifiers to make accurate trust and identity decisions in real time.

In opening remarks delivered at Digital Identity Summit 2017 in San Francisco this morning, ThreatMetrix CEO Reed Taussig said, "As businesses worldwide advance their digital transformation journey, they are presented with compelling new revenue streams and customer engagement opportunities. But with the ever-increasing presence and sophistication of cybercrime, they must adopt new strategies to distinguish trusted customers from cybercriminals."

Taussig added, "We've long believed that the holy grail in customer authentication is to marry data spanning the offline and online worlds -- derived from multiple, related personas -- into a single, anonymized user identity. We're very pleased to say we've now cracked the code. ThreatMetrix ID is a revolutionary advancement for our industry and is the culmination of nine years of leading-edge work and investment by ThreatMetrix in the digital identity space."

ThreatMetrix ID builds upon prior ThreatMetrix innovations with four main capabilities:

A unique, anonymous identifier for each of the 1.4 billion recognized users across the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network ®

A dynamic confidence score to qualify the veracity of each designated ThreatMetrix ID

Interactive graph visualizations of all related device, credential, threat, and behavioral attributes that comprise each identity

A trust score that reflects the reputational integrity of the ThreatMetrix ID for a given transaction (available in 2018)

Commenting further from the main stage of Digital Identity Summit 2017, Dasha Cherepennikova, Chief Strategy Officer with One World Identity shared, "In the post-breach world we occupy today, identity as we've known it is dead. Aggregating and distributing stores of static identity data has proven to be an inadequate and insecure method of establishing trust. To move forward we must look for solutions that weave together dynamic identity signals in ways that encourage business collaboration while not violating consumer privacy -- leveraging technology such as data tokenization and anonymization."

How ThreatMetrix ID works

At the core of ThreatMetrix ID are unique, anonymous alphanumeric identifiers that pinpoint an individual and all related, known attributes connected to that digital identity. Bridging data elements spanning the online and offline worlds, these related attributes include devices, user names, email addresses, ship-to addresses, payment card information, IP addresses, and more. These attributes, and the relationships between these attributes, are amassed through the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network, which processes more than 75 million daily transactions, from 40,000 websites and mobile apps around the world.

According to Alisdair Faulkner, chief products officer with ThreatMetrix, "With ThreatMetrix ID, both online and offline data attributes are threaded together to form a dynamic and unique customer ID. Our ongoing data science and machine learning investments in the Digital Identity Graph connect these disparate attributes and express them as one unique identifier. In doing so, we have also ensured 100% anonymity with both the identifiers and underlying data attributes. From day one, the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network was built upon tokenized, encrypted identity attributes that cannot be reversed into personally identifiable information."

Business Value and Benefits

The broad business value of ThreatMetrix ID centers on the following four pillars:

Comprehensive : Provides a 360-degree view of customer identity attributes by merging offline and online data into one unique identifier

Enables a consistent, universal, and frictionless approach across customer touch points spanning new account openings, login transactions, and payment transactions

Delivers deep analytics and visual graph forensics to accelerate decision resolution and time to revenue

Engineered from the ground up with anonymized, tokenized attributes that cannot be hacked or reversed

ThreatMetrix ID builds upon the market success ThreatMetrix has already achieved in risk-based authentication (RBA) as well as recent advances in strong authentication. In July, ThreatMetrix was recognized as the sole worldwide Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for the growing RBA space.

Advance access to ThreatMetrix ID will be available to ThreatMetrix customers beginning in Fall of 2017. To learn more about ThreatMetrix ID:

About ThreatMetrix

ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, empowers the global economy to grow profitably and securely without compromise. With deep insight into 1.4 billion anonymized user identities, ThreatMetrix ID™ delivers the intelligence behind 75 million daily authentication and trust decisions, to differentiate legitimate customers from fraudsters in real time.

ThreatMetrix is recognized as the sole Leader in the 2017 Forrester Wave™ for risk-based authentication. Learn more at www.threatmetrix.com.