Three fintech transactions, a cybersecurity deal; plus Swiss, British, Japanese and Canadian wins. Marlin & Associates announces a strong start to 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Marlin & Associates, the leading investment bank providing strategic and financial advisory services to worldwide buyers and sellers of middle-market companies that provide technology, enterprise data and analytics, announced that it has advised on four recent m&a transactions in the first two months of 2017, including three fintech transactions, and a cybersecurity transaction. The activity included a UK seller, a Canadian seller, a Swiss buyer, and Marlin's second recent m&a transaction involving Japanese investors.

"B2B fintech is alive and thriving," said Marlin & Associates founder and managing partner, Ken Marlin.

M&A's most recent success involved advising the TMX Group (TSX: X), the owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, on its divesture of its trading infrastructure technology business -- which operated under the "Atrium" brand -- to the Intercontinental Exchange. (More on the Atrium Transaction here.)

Other recent Marlin transactions include:

Advising QuoVadis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based global provider of managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI), Certification Authority (CA) and electronic signature services (eID) and a portfolio company of ABRY Partners on its sale of a majority interest to WISeKey, the Swiss cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) company. (More on the QuoVadis Transaction here.)

Advise Technologies, the provider of regulatory reporting software for investment management firms, which Marlin advised on its acquisition by Compliance Solutions Strategies ("CSS"), a governance, risk management and compliance ("GRC") platform backed by CIP Capital. (More on Advise here.)

And…

Advising London-based OpenGamma, a pioneer in open source financial software and a leading provider of derivatives risk analytics, on a strategic investment from the Japan Exchange Group ("JPX"), Accel Partners, NEX (formerly known as ICAP), Euclid Opportunities and ex-SunGard CEO Cristóbal Conde. (More on OpenGamma here.)

Roman Brunner, CEO of QuoVadis, said: "The Marlin & Associates team was a highly valued player in completing our transaction. Their professional expertise and commitment to the process, preparation, positioning, presentation, and leadership got us to the finish line. They're smart, available whenever needed, and bring the work ethic to get the deal done."

Eric Sinclair, President, TMX Datalinx and Group Head of Information Services, said: "Throughout this process, the team at Marlin & Associates provided great financial and strategic advice. They served as a true strategic partner and integral part of the team as they guided the complex cross-border carve-out project. Marlin & Associates' unique industry expertise played a critical role in bringing this project to a successful conclusion for all stakeholders."

Doug Schwenk, Founder and CEO of Advise, said: "…Marlin & Associates brought a deep understanding of the industry and their expertise was critical in helping us navigate through this strategic transaction. We are very excited about Advise's future within this new structure."

Mas Nakachi, Vice Chairman, OpenGamma, said: "Throughout this process, the team at Marlin & Associates …was able to navigate a great outcome for all stakeholders. They worked closely with our board and management team to support a complex process involving many parties across multiple geographies. They were invaluable to the process."

Ken Marlin, founder and managing partner of Marlin & Associates, said: "B2B fintech is thriving in the current market. Values and volumes remain strong. These were four incredibly complex situations involving clients with stake holders and potential partners in multiple countries and many possible outcomes. And we had considerable interest for each. We are always pleased when we are able to help our clients navigate through these situations and end up with a solution that is win-win for all sides. Each win is a testament to our domain expertise, and our international execution capabilities. Strong clients in a strong market always helps too."

