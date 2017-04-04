Three Geology Experts on Stelmine's Exploration Committee

QUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Stelmine Canada Ltd. (« Stelmine ») (TSX VENTURE:STH)

To assure a successful outcome of its exploration programs on the eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin, Stelmine has appointed three geologists, each with distinct areas of expertise to its Exploration Committee. They are Robert Wares (Economic Geology and Exploration Specialist), Normand Goulet (Structure) and Michel Boily (Geochemistry and Metallogeny). The latter will be Chairman of the Exploration Committee.

The mandate of the Committee is to provide scientific support to Stelmine exploration teams through goal setting, exploration targets, development of exploration programs, project supervision,, and and selection of exploration tools.

"Stelmine has taken an important step toward its development strategy in associating with a high-quality group of specialists who will support the company project of opening a new gold mining camp located in the eastern portion of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin. This highly-specialized expertise combined with an adequate financing could result in the discovery of an important gold discovery in this unexplored region" said Stelmine President and CEO, Isabelle Proulx.

Robert Wares

Mr. Wares holds a PhD in Geology from McGill University and has more than 35 years' experience in mineral exploration, research and development. He is directly responsible for the discovery of the Canadian Malartic high-tonnage gold deposit, which was subsequently developed by Osisko Mining Corporation into one of Canada's largest gold producers. Mr. Wares is currently Executive Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development with Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK) and sits on numerous boards of directors including Beaufield, Komet, Arizona, Bowmore, etc. Through his experience and skills, Mr. Wares has been able to develop Québec's potential in both mineral exploration and mining. He is currently President of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and a member of various organizations. Over the last decade, Dr. Wares has been the recipient of numerous awards from the industry and was awarded an Honorific Doctorate from McGill University.

Normand Goulet

Dr. Normand Goulet (Bsc, Université de Montréal; DEA and Doctorate, Université de Grenoble, France and PhD, Queen's University, Kingston) is a full tenured professor in geologya t the Université du Québec, Montréal. Dr. Goulet brings a vast expertise in the domain of structural geology, tectonics, deformation of metalliferrous deposits and petrology. He has over forty years of experience managing teams of geologists working for government or private agencies in Canada or abroad. In particular, Dr. Goulet carried out geological studies on themetasedimenary Opinaca basin and participated to the initial exploration work on the Courcy property. Professor Goulet directed several research projects on gold (Abitibi, Dominican Republic, Maroc, Mali), nickel (New Caledonia, Ivory Coast, Albania, James Bay), uranium (Otish and Torngat Mtns.), and on polymetallic mineralization (Nunavut). He further participated in mapping and the completion of a new ecological and metallogenic map of Mali.

Michel Boily

Dr. Boily is an expert geochemist and metallogenist specializing in the interpretation of precious and rare metal deposits in Precambrian volcano-plutonic terranes for the last 25 years. Prior to consulting for the mining industry and government agencies, Dr. Boily was involved as a research associate at MERI/McGill in the study of several rare metals deposits located in the Quebec province; notably the Strange-Lake deposit in Labrador (Zr, Y, REE), the St-Honoré mine in the Saguenay area (Nb, REE) and the Québec Lithium Mine in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt (Li). Since 1992, Dr. Boily has conducted exploration and technical evaluation of gold, base metals and rare metal properties located in Archean greenstone belts and the Grenville Province of Quebec, in the Anti-Atlas Proterozoic windows of Morocco, Northern Mexico, Argentina and Nicaragua. Dr. Boily graduated from the Université de Montréal in 1988 with a PhD in geochemistry and carried out post-doctoral studies at the University of Chicago. Since 1984, Dr. Boily has been the author of various publications in international scientific journals and has written numerous technical reports. Dr. Boily is currently a registered Professional Geologist in good standing with l'Ordre des Géologues du Québec.

About Stelmine

Stelmine is a restructuring junior Québec mining exploration company operating in Québec. Stelmine holds 707 claims spanning 368 km2 on the eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin, which contains zones with a high potential for gold deposit discovery in geological contexts similar to the one leading to discovery of the Éléonore Mine. Its capital stock consists of 18,353,884 issued and outstanding shares for a current market capitalization of $5 million

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made herein may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the future economic performance of Stelmine and carry known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may appreciably affect their results, economic performance or accomplishments when considered in light of the content or implications or statements made by Stelmine. Actual events or results could be significantly different. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.