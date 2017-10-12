Three Leading MLSs -- CRMLS, MetroList and High Desert -- Achieve Platinum Certification for RESO Data Dictionary 1.6

New Features Include Accessibility, Showing Data, Saved Searches, Internet Tracking and More

RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Leading the way for the more than 650 Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) in the nation that make the real estate market work by providing the data that fuels nearly 6 million home sales annually, three leading MLSs are among the first to be awarded RESO Data Dictionary 1.6 Platinum Certification, RESO's highest level of certification on the most recent version of the Data Dictionary Standard, the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) announced today. California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the nation's largest MLS, MetroList, the largest MLS in Northern California, and High Desert Association of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (HDAR MLS) will bring the most advanced features of the RESO Data Dictionary to more than 100,000 Realtors® throughout California.

The RESO Data Dictionary serves as the real estate industry's "Rosetta Stone" by creating a common language that allows real estate data to be more easily understood and shared across all technology systems. The recent 1.6 update released on August 4, 2017, is the largest in the history of the Data Dictionary and added hundreds of new data elements and expanded capabilities, including Accessibility, Showing Data, Saved Searches, Prospecting, Internet Tracking, Structure Types, standardized Universal Identification of Organizations and more. RESO Certifications verify that MLSs meet the proper industry standards and empower MLSs to improve the data they provide to their subscribers.

"CRMLS is a proponent of reducing the costs associated with the creation of quality software solutions that benefit our membership," said Rob Larson, Chief Information Officer at CRMLS, which serves 85,000 subscribers, and who also Chairs the RESO Data Dictionary Workgroup. "We also recognize that standardized data improves understanding and reliability of MLS data, as it is utilized across the products and services used by our members. It is by way of our adoption of the RESO Data Dictionary not only in our RETS and API services, but also in our MLS systems that we are doing our part to deliver this promise of best in class solutions for our members."

Larson notes that CRMLS technology, known as CRIB (California Regional Information Base), has long been the vehicle for its data share activities throughout California. He says that as the RESO Dictionary adoption has grown, CRMLS has realized a reduction in its setup costs, as well as an improved ease of understanding among data share partner's data. CRMLS is also experiencing greater consistency. "As the RESO Dictionary is being adopted throughout the industry, you can see a consistency in ancillary products, IDX sites, etc., that are now more closely matching our RESO Dictionary based MLS Listing Input, Search and Display," Larson added.

Rapattoni, the MLS technology firm that helped both MetroList and High Desert Association of REALTORS® MLS achieve Platinum level Certification, drew praise from both its MLS partners. Rapattoni recently received RESO Web API Certification, which will enable all of Rapattoni's customers to receive RESO's most advanced data system that is replacing the widely-adopted RESTful (REpresentational State Transfer) technology in use by many industries today.

Rick Trevino, Vice president, Information Technology, at MetroList and Chair of the RESO Payloads Workgroup, said, "We're continuing our leadership position with Rapattoni to support the Industry's innovation in establishing cutting-edge MLS system standards across all platforms. Being among the first MLSs to achieve RESO Data Dictionary 1.6 Platinum Certification demonstrates MetroList's commitment to advanced technology and setting the standard for accurate, state-of-the art data exchange protocols."

MetroList has been at the forefront of achieving RESO certification since its inception, and was the first MLS organization in the country to receive the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Data Dictionary 1.3 Certification in 2015. As the largest MLS in Northern California, MetroList acts as a seamless real estate information network serving more than 18,500 real estate professionals in seven counties: Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and Yolo.

High Desert had high praise for Rapattoni as well, and the benefits the highest RESO Certification will deliver. "Our goal is to provide the most advanced level of service and technology to our members and to the High Desert population that we serve -- this achievement helps us continue to meet this goal," said Karen Sanchez, President of HDAR. "We are very excited that our High Desert Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service has achieved the Platinum designation. Big thanks to our staff, our Realtor volunteers and Rapattoni, our MLS vendor, for their diligence and hard work."

Jeremy Crawford, CEO of RESO, describes the achievements of these three California MLSs as "blazing a path for more of the best to follow," he said. "We keep improving the Data Dictionary to help brokers and agents build more business opportunities by providing more -- and much wanted information -- to consumers," said Crawford.

"Being awarded the RESO Data Dictionary 1.6 Platinum Certification is a high honor, but more importantly, it will pave the way to unleashing the power of Big Data in real estate. CRMLS with MetroList and High Desert and their MLS technology partner Rapattoni are moving the market forward, and we hope more great MLSs will strive to achieve that same Platinum Certification."

Next week the nearly sold-out RESO 2017 Fall Conference -- "Getting Down to Business Utilizing Data Standards" -- will be held in San Diego at The Pendry Hotel, October 17-19, 2017. More information, including registration details, can be found at https://www.reso.org/fall-mtg.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing over 85,000 real estate professionals from 32 Associations, 3 Boards of REALTORS® and 1 MLS. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

About MetroList Services, Inc.

MetroList Services Inc. is the largest multiple listing service in Northern California, headquartered in Sacramento, the state's capital. Formed in 1985 by the Sacramento Association of REALTORS®, the Placer County Association of REALTORS® and the El Dorado County Association of REALTORS®, MetroList's ownership group has grown to include the Lodi Association of REALTORS®, the Yolo County Association of REALTORS®, and California Real Estate Brokers, Inc. MetroList acts as a seamless real estate information network serving more than 18,500 real estate professionals in seven counties: Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and Yolo.

About High Desert Association of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (HDAR MLS)

High Desert Association of REALTORS® MLS is owned and operated by the High Desert Association of REALTORS, whose original charter was May 22, 1948. Originally named Mojave Valley Board of REALTORS®, in 1958, it became the Victor Valley Board of REALTORS®. In 2014, the Victor Valley and Barstow Association of REALTORS® merged to form the new High Desert Association of REALTORS®.

About Rapattoni

Rapattoni Corporation has been serving the real estate industry for over 47 years. The company provides integrated products and services for real estate associations and MLS organizations, including an internet-based MLS and association management software, along with hosting and technical support for each product. Rapattoni's association management customers represent more than 80% of the nation's REALTORS®. Rapattoni's headquarters are in Simi Valley, California.

About RESO

The mission of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) is to create and promote the adoption and utilization of standards that drive efficiency throughout the real estate industry. RESO was incorporated in November 2011 as an independent, not-for-profit trade organization that was previously a section of the National Association of REALTORS®. RESO has more than 730 active members, including NAR, multiple-listing services, real estate associations, brokerages and industry technology providers. For more information, visit www.reso.org. Contact RESO via email at info@reso.org.