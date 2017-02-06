Three projects will improve water and sewage systems across Abitibi-Temiscamingue thanks to the Clean Water and Waste Water fund

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Quebec are safeguarding public health and helping protect the province's waterways by investing in projects to ensure that water and wastewater systems in the province are up to date and efficient and meet communities' increasing capacity needs. These investments will also help create jobs and grow the economy.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, Minister responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and Member for Rouyn-Noranda-Témiscamingue, Luc Blanchette, and the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Region of Montréal, Martin Coiteux announced that over $4.1 million for three water and wastewater projects in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region have been approved for funding under the Clean Water and Waste Water Fund (CWWF). The financial support granted the municipalities of Barraute and Rouyn-Noranda will contribute to maintaining, renewing or developing their infrastructure to ensure the production and distribution of high quality drinking water for residents or the proper disposal and treatment of waste water.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.5 million in these projects in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and the Government of Quebec is providing close to $1.6 million for a total joint contribution of over $4.1 million. The municipalities will provide the remainder of the funding.

The approval of these projects was made possible by the signing of a bilateral agreement between Canada and Quebec in July 2016, which made funding available for water projects across the province.

Quotes

"These vital investments in Abitibi-Témiscamingue's water infrastructure reflect the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring access to sustainable and adequate services for Canadians for years to come. We will continue working in close collaboration with our partners to ensure we make smart infrastructure investments that help protect the environment and preserve public health, while paving the way for economic growth and for the creation of good-paying middle class jobs."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

"Thanks to the federal-provincial agreement for the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF), two municipalities in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region will be able to complete important projects to meet their needs related to drinking water and wastewater treatment infrastructure. The financial support announced today clearly shows how working in partnership is improving the quality of life of our citizens."

Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, Minister responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and Member for Rouyn-Noranda-Témiscamingue, Luc Blanchette, and, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Region of Montréal, Martin Coiteux

Quick facts

Thanks to its base financial assistance rate of 83%, the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund is allowing municipalities to invest almost $800 million in infrastructure projects. Over the period of 2016 to 2018, the federal government will provide $363.8 million and the provincial government will provide $300 million for a total joint investment of $664 million.

This Fund is part of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan that provides more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Backgrounder

Canada and Quebec fund three projects to improve water and wastewater systems across the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region

Investment of more than $4.1 million

Clean Water and Wastewater Fund

Under this new federal funding program, the governments of Canada and Quebec are investing $4,125,140 million in three water and wastewater projects to ensure residents of the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region have access to clean and reliable water sources. This is in addition to the projects announced with the signing of the bilateral agreement on July 5, 2016.

The Government of Canada is contributing $2,485,024 million for the three projects, representing 50% of the total eligible costs, and the province is providing $1,640,116 million.

List of new projects