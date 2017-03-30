Three Solution Tree Titles Announced as Finalists for the 2016 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards

BLOOMINGTON, IN--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Solution Tree, a premier educational publisher and professional development provider, announced that three of its titles-Making Learning Flow, Mindful Assessment and Yes We Can!-are finalists for the 2016 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards. The awards highlight and honor the best independently published books in over 60 categories. The winning titles, which are selected by a panel of more than 120 librarians and booksellers, will be announced June 24, 2017.

Solution Tree's 2016 Finalists in the Education: Adult Nonfiction Category

Making Learning Flow

By John Spencer

In this user-friendly guide, the authors urge educators to rethink student engagement and provide targeted strategies for inspiring students to love learning and reach new levels of achievement.

Mindful Assessment

By Lee Watanabe Crockett and Andrew Churches

This title offers strategies for effectively teaching and assessing 21st-century students and includes a variety of sample lessons, activities and assessment rubrics.

Yes We Can!

By Heather Friziellie, Julie A. Schmidt and Jeanne Spiller

Utilizing professional learning community practices, general and special educators learn how to develop collaborative partnerships to close achievement gaps and maximize learning for all.

