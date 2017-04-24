Three Tracking Technology Stocks -- How They Save Lives and Recover What's Important: Gopher Protocol, Semtech Corp. and Globalstar Inc.

POINT ROBERTS, WA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Investorideas.com, a global news source covering the tech sector, releases a sector close up on tracking devices and GPS stocks.

ABI Research forecasts that the GPS tracking device market will surpass $3.5 billion by 2019 but with new technology and applications coming to market, that number may be on the rise.

From tracking your cars, your phones, your pets, loved ones and the things you love -- the tracking device market is changing lives.

Recent tracking device companies in the news include Gopher Protocol ( OTCQB : GOPH), Semtech Corporation (quote) and Globalstar, Inc. (quote).

In a recent interview, Danny Rittman CTO of Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH), a development-stage company specializing in real-time, heuristic-based, mobile technologies, talked about how their technology can potentially save lives.

Their tracking technology is now at the core of two products about to come to market: Guardian Patch and Guardian Orb Pet Tracker.

On April 11th the Company announced a successful field test in the Bay area with the Guardian Orb Pet Tracker.

Here is the interview: http://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/040417-GOPH.mp3

On April 19th Semtech Corporation (quote), a leading supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, announced that Maxtrack, a leader in vehicle tracker manufacturing has chosen Semtech's LoRa® devices and wireless RF technology as the main platform for its tracking solution that helps recover stolen vehicles and cargo.

The tracking system has been introduced in metropolitan areas of Brazil where LoRaWAN™ networks are currently being deployed. The aftermarket tracking solution is currently a preferred technology for insurance companies to recover vehicles as they plan implementation in mid-2017.

SPOT, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc. (quote) and a leader in satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, just announced that its SPOT family of products has surpassed a milestone of initiating 5,000 rescues around the world since its launch in 2007. These rescues have taken place on six continents and in over 89 countries.

Recent rescue Connor Gallagher was solo hiking in Colorado at an elevation of 11,000' and activated the S.O.S. button on his SPOT Gen3 device when he began to see the early signs of hypothermia.

"Without the SPOT Gen3, I'm not sure if I would be here today and I am extremely thankful for the West Elk Mountain Rescue team that helped me," said Connor Gallagher. "I highly recommend SPOT to anyone who is planning to head out on a long trail. I am forever thankful for the little orange block that saved my life."

About Guardian Pet Tracker http://www.guardianpettracker.com/

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name -- the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. The objective of Gopher's current efforts, is to deliver for testing in a pre-designated area, a few mobile units of the Guardian pet devices along with a base station, test results and eventual manufacturing capability for both the mobile and the base unit.

About Guardian Patch

The Guardian Patch (the "Patch"), potentially arriving in consumer markets in 2017, is a unique location technology that works with or without GPS. The Patch is a "stick-on" device that provides its users with the capability to protect and track objects, a loved-one or even a pet, through a mobile application. Download the Patch app, register your Patch, and track anything that you own on your mobile device or on our designated website. Register the Patches of your family members and friends to receive alerts in the event of an emergency. Peel the Patch off and the Patch acts as a beacon, sending out a signal and notifying anyone who has registered the user's Patch.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. ( OTCQB : GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com) is a development-stage company developing a real-time, heuristic-based mobile technology. Upon development, the technology will consist of a smart microchip, mobile application software and supporting software that will run on a server. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using a human, heuristic-based analysis engine. Since the core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that will be capable of being installed in any mobile device worldwide, Gopher expects that this will result in an internal, private network between all mobile devices utilizing the microchip by providing mobile technology for computing power enhancement, advanced mobile database management/sharing and other additional mobile features.

Corporate Site: http://gopherprotocol.com

Press page/ press kit - http://gopherprotocol.com/?page_id=228

