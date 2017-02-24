ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Goldspot Discoveries Inc.'s Position as a Top 5 Finalist in #DisruptMining Challenge

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - ThreeD Capital Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:IDK)(CSE:IDK.CN) wishes to provide an update relating to its role in incubating Goldspot Discoveries Inc. ("Goldspot"), and is pleased to announce Goldspot's position as one of the top 5 finalists in this years' #DisruptMining (www.disruptmining.com) competition battling for a $1,000,000 grand prize sponsored by Goldcorp Inc. and Integra Gold Corp.

Goldspot is a Montreal‐based investment company that has developed a machine‐learning algorithm capable of significantly improving mineral exploration targeting on both a regional and local scale. The Goldspot Algorithm is proven to mitigate investment risk and increase the efficiency and success rate of exploration in data‐rich environments. The company plans to lever this technology to create a new and exciting investment opportunity for the market, and to give its stakeholders the greatest exposure to the upside in the mining sector while reducing the risk.

Managed by seasoned industry experts from both financial and technical backgrounds, Goldspot is armed with a unique technological edge, designed by the Data Miners who placed 2nd in last years' Integra Gold Rush Challenge. Goldspot is aiming to completely change the investment decision model by using the Goldspot Algorithm to stake acreage, acquire projects and royalties, and invest in public vehicles to ultimately create a portfolio of assets with the greatest reward to risk ratio. Already, the company has staked highly prospective targets in the Abitibi region and is currently working with two mining companies to delineate further targets in West Africa and Nevada.

Denis Laviolette, Chief Executive Officer of Goldspot, commented: "We are very excited about the competition and unveiling the very disruptive potential of the Goldspot vision and model to the market. 2017 is a very exciting year for Goldspot and we are very pleased to have Sheldon Inwentash and ThreeD Capital's financial support, mentorship and guidance to bring our dream and vision to fruition."

Link to #DisruptMining announcement of the Top 5 Finalist:

http://www.goldcorp.com/English/Investor-Resources/News/News-Details/2017/Five-Finalists-Set-to-Take-Stage-at-DisruptMining/default.aspx

About ThreeD

ThreeD Capital Inc. is a publicly‐ traded Canadian‐based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the resource, technology and biotechnology markets.