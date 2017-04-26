ThrivePass and SUM180 Announce SUM180 as Financial Wellness Partner for ThrivePass Corporate Wellness Marketplace

LOUISVILLE, KY and DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - ThrivePass and SUM180 today announced that SUM180 is a new financial wellness partner for the ThrivePass corporate wellness marketplace.

ThrivePass offers software to manage benefits, including the nation's first Wellness Savings Account (WSA). The WSA is a new take on the typical corporate wellness program with an automated, fully integrated solution to help companies manage their wellness stipends. When employers choose to offer a wellness stipend of any amount, ThrivePass grants employees access to more than 200 vetted vendors, ranging from local gyms and fitness facilities, to yoga studios to acupuncturists.

SUM180 is an online financial wellness service designed to be simple and affordable. Rather than focus on financial education and literacy, SUM180's service is comprehensive, personalized and private, enabling employees to feel safe to engage and empowered to act.

"ThrivePass is excited to be partnering with SUM180 to extend our marketplace offerings to include financial wellness," said Skylar Elisberg, Director of Business Development. "With employee financial stress at record levels nationwide, often leading to absenteeism and lost productivity, a truly comprehensive corporate wellness program must address financial wellbeing, in addition to physical and mental health."

"We're impressed with the powerful simplicity of SUM180's approach to financial wellness," Elisberg added. "SUM180 gives users just a few targeted, manageable steps at a time, so they are immediately able to take action."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with ThrivePass," said Carla Dearing, CEO of SUM180. "If employees are going to get the solid financial game plan they deserve, financial planning must become much more user-friendly and accessible. ThrivePass has done just that with their corporate wellness marketplace. Providing employees with financial wellness services via easy-to-use, employer-sponsored programs dramatically lowers the barriers to participation, especially for those who need help most. We're looking forward to working with ThrivePass to further the financial wellness evolution," Carla concluded.

About the ThrivePass Wellness Savings Account

The Wellness Savings Account connects employees to thousands of wellness vendors, from local gyms and fitness facilities, to yoga studios and acupuncturists. Employees select the vendors and facilities that best meet their needs an. The Wellness Savings Account is customized to precisely fit each company's culture and brand, and to provide employees with an individualized wellness experience yielding optimal reward and happiness. Additional information about the ThrivePass Wellness Savings Account may be found at: http://thrivepass.com/.

About SUM180

SUM180 is an online financial wellness service designed to make planning simple and affordable.

SUM180 is differentiated in the following ways:

SUM180 meets people where they are. SUM180 plans are personalized for them whether they're just beginning, starting over or well on their way.

SUM180 plans are simple. They start with only the three (3) most important next steps, making them easier to accomplish.

SUM180 doesn't assume clients want to become financial experts to meet their financial goals. They get the information they need, without the details they don't.

SUM180 offers a community for users, unfiltered, which allows them to explore and share.

SUM180 is independent and unbiased. We never receive payments from others based on our recommendations.





Additional information about SUM180 may be found at https://sum180.com/.