Thriving DMOS Collective Unveils New Management Team

JACKSON, WY--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - DMOS Collective, maker of the popular multi-purpose Stealth Shovel, today announced its new, expanded management team. Joining DMOS are Liza Sarychev as the lead product design engineer, Michelle Sirois as the lead sales engineer and Caedran Harvey as the director of operations and finance.

The trio's arrival comes at a time when DMOS is experiencing a rapidly increasing demand for the Stealth Shovel. Meanwhile, the tool continues to draw praise from third-party reviewers for its durability and its versatility -- qualities that allow the Stealth Shovel to be easily used in a wide range of activities such as gardening, landscaping, winter maintenance and outdoor recreation. The DMOS team is also preparing for the launch of its next-generation multi-purpose tool, the Alpha Shovel, slated for later this year

"These are exciting times as the DMOS brand reaches new markets and the product line expands. The addition of Liza, Michelle and Caedran allows DMOS to smoothly tackle the challenges of rapid growth and to continue to provide our customers with best-in-class products," said Susan Pieper, DMOS founder and CEO.

Sarychev, who specializes in outdoor industry product development, joins DMOS after stints working with Mountain Tactical Institute, DPS Skis and K2 Sports. Sirois is an analytical engineer who worked with Mindfish, TeamSnap and Clip Interactive. Harvey comes to DMOS after serving a senior statistical analyst at William E. Wecker Associates.

The Stealth Shovel arrived on the market less than two years ago and has had strong sales. Among the company's recent accomplishments to date, the Alpha Shovel shattered its fundraising goal in its Kickstarter campaign in less than a day, and Pieper was named a 2016 Gold Stevie® Award winner in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category. More information about DMOS and its products can be found at www.dmoscollective.com.

About DMOS

Founded in 2015, DMOS, a Jackson Hole, Wyoming, based company, was created with a simple desire to innovate outdoor tools for the backcountry to the backyard and everywhere in between. Its original product, the Stealth Shovel, was a purpose-built skier and snowboarder cult hit for building snow jumps. Today, DMOS has extended into consumer's everyday lives from outdoor adventures to home and garden. DMOS' tools are thoughtfully designed, versatile, portable, and built to last. Whether used for home and garden, outdoor or extreme sports, they bring out the professional in everyone. For more information, visit DMOS.