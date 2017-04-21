Thunder Announces Technology Partnership with Kepler Group to Advance Programmatic Creative

Integrated Thunder & Kepler Platforms Enable Higher Levels of Campaign Sophistication

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 21, 2017) - Thunder, the original and leading Creative Management Platform (CMP), today announced a technology partnership with Kepler Group that will seamlessly connect Thunder and Kepler's platforms, enabling marketers to execute highly personalized creative campaigns at unprecedented speed and scale across channels, while also providing a new level of data insight currently unavailable from ad servers.

Thanks to the partnership, marketers will be able to automate and traffic nearly unlimited creative versions built in Thunder Creative Management Platform. The integration with the Kepler Intelligence Platform™ will enable Thunder creatives to be pushed into multiple ad servers and demand side platforms without the typical data loss, disconnected tactics and cross-organization communication issues associated with today's fragmented ad tech landscape.

"We are excited about what this partnership means for the industry," said Victor Wong, CEO of Thunder. "By integrating these platforms -- Thunder on the creative side, and Kepler on the trafficking, data and media agency side -- we are solving many of the issues associated with multiple ad tech partners, saving marketers an enormous amount of time and resources."

This partnership marries the data-driven and creative components of programmatic campaign management in a way that has never been achievable before. Marketers have the technology to visually tailor customer experiences by device and channel, while simultaneously managing all of the data required to programmatically target customers.

"Whether it's via our own tech which reduces the workload associated with campaign design, setup and daily optimization by 90%, or via Thunder which does the same for creative versioning and management, we are relentlessly committed to automating campaign processes and freeing Kepler and client resources to focus on more value added efforts," says Rick Greenberg, Kepler's CEO. "Thunder is the clear leader in programmatic creative technology so was the natural choice as our first partner in the space. We believe their platform can deliver immediate upside for sophisticated advertisers and are incredibly excited for this integration's potential impact."

To learn more, contact rob.lennon@makethunder.com.

ABOUT THUNDER CREATIVE MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

Named one of Forbes' 100 Most Promising Companies in America, Thunder powers ad creative personalization, decisioning and analytics for advertisers, agencies, and publishers across the globe.

Thunder is the original and leading Creative Management Platform. Thunder CMP customers include leading Fortune 1000 companies such as Anheuser-Busch, McCormick and acclaimed agencies like J. Walter Thompson.

ABOUT KEPLER GROUP

Kepler, founded in 2012, is an independent provider of digital and database services to Fortune 500 clients in the financial services, retail, healthcare and other industries. Its core services revolve around helping clients use data to power more dynamic and personalized marketing -- including programmatic media services, CRM strategy, and management and marketing systems integration. Utilizing its proprietary Kepler Intelligence Platform™, Kepler actively manages client programs in over two dozen countries worldwide. Kepler is headquartered in New York City and has offices in San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia. More information can be found at www.keplergrp.com.