Thunder Introduces DCO App with Launch of New App Program

Advertisers Can Access Best in Programmatic Creative, and DCO Technology On One Cross-Channel Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Thunder, the original and leading Creative Management Platform (CMP), today announced the launch of Thunder Apps, a new program that will create an ecosystem of ad tech applications and integrations for Thunder CMP. Among the new apps it is offering clients is its DCO App -- a dynamic creative decisioning app that allows dynamic and personalized Thunder creatives to undergo rapid creative testing and optimization.

Other new apps include a fraud detection app utilizing Forensiq ad fraud technology as well as a new app that will offer clients a powerful combination of systems integration and agency support.

The new decisioning and testing apps allow marketers to personalize creatives at unprecedented speed and scale across channels. They also add comprehensive audience and creative-level analytics to Thunder CMP, offering a new level of data insight currently unavailable from ad servers.

"We are thrilled to offer clients access to everything they need to create and manage highly optimized cross-channel campaigns. You can reach customers with the right content, at the right time, at each stage of their journey in a much more integrated way," said Thunder CEO Victor Wong. "Thunder's vision is to be the platform for relevant messaging to all audiences across all channels. Layering apps on Thunder CMP gets us there faster. It makes the experience of your ad tech stack more seamless. These are the best partner APIs and systems integrations available."

