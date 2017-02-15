Thunderbird Enters Strategic Partnership with GlobalAutoIndustry.com

Partnership Provides Online Executive Education Programs to automotive industry professionals worldwide

DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - GlobalAutoIndustry.com, the leading global business intelligence source for the automotive industry, and Thunderbird School of Global Management, a unit of Arizona State University and an acclaimed global management school with a 70-year history, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement that formalizes a strategic partnership to bring Thunderbird Executive Education programs to over 100,000 automotive industry professionals worldwide.

"With Brexit uncertainty, potential trade wars, intellectual property infringement, tax and transfer pricing issues, and daily global challenges, business professionals need to fully understand the impact these international issues have on their job and on the company's bottom line. Finding solutions and learning how to implement this knowledge is where Thunderbird global business education helps these busy professionals make sense of it all," states Ron Hesse, chairman and CEO of GlobalAutoIndustry.com. Hesse adds "As part of this agreement, GlobalAutoIndustry.com will promote Thunderbird's leadership development and Executive Education online and in-house programs to automotive industry suppliers worldwide."

Automotive industry professionals can visit the Thunderbird Executive Education programs offered by GlobalAutoIndustry.com through this information and registration page:

http://info.globalbusinessprofessor.com/thunderbird/

"Nothing pleases us more than the opportunity to develop a partnership with business and government clients who can benefit from Thunderbird's extensive experience in management and global leadership education," said Dr. Allen Morrison, CEO and Director General of Thunderbird School of Global Management. "Our mission is to help working professionals and those in search of higher education opportunities develop the skills they need to be more successful in their careers and in advancing the organizations for whom they work."

About Thunderbird School of Global Management

Since its inception in 1946, Thunderbird has focused exclusively on educating global leaders in the intricacies of international business and management. Now a unit of the Arizona State University Knowledge Enterprise, today Thunderbird is strengthened by the resources of America's largest and most innovative public university. Thunderbird offers both graduate and undergraduate degrees as well as executive education in locations around the globe, with its main campus in Glendale, Arizona and offices in Geneva, Dubai, and Moscow. For more information go to: www.Thunderbird.asu.edu

About GlobalAutoIndustry.com

GlobalAutoIndustry.com is the leading global business intelligence source for the automotive industry, connecting the worldwide auto supplier industry with the resources to effectively do business globally. Through the web site, www.GlobalAutoIndustry.com, auto supplier executives can find insight, solutions and strategies focused on doing business in the world's top automotive markets. The Company recently launched a premium online education subscription service Global Business Professor, to help business professionals and business school students learn practical, up-to-date international business skills. Weekly eJournals (email newsletters) distributed to 18,000 automotive industry professionals worldwide provide tips, techniques and real-world solutions to help subscribers succeed in international automotive markets. Additionally, the Company has produced over 500 conferences, seminars and online events, with over 8,000 executives paying to attend. Learn more about GlobalAutoIndustry.com at www.GlobalAutoIndustry.com