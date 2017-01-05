thyssenkrupp to showcase next-generation automotive technologies at 2017 AutoMobili-D Expo

Company to highlight new chassis offerings, steer-by-wire concept vehicle and expanded e-mobility solutions

DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - thyssenkrupp, the technology and industrial group, will exhibit at the 2017 AutoMobili-D Expo in Detroit, taking place from Sunday, January 8 thru Thursday, January 12 in the Cobo Center's Atrium and Planet M Hall.

As a global supplier of high-tech components such as steering and damper systems, the focus of the company's booth will be on new chassis concepts. Located at Booth #37/38, thyssenkrupp will feature its own steer-by-wire concept vehicle, which eliminates direct mechanical links between the steering wheel and driving wheels.

"Worldwide, nine out of 10 premium cars are fitted with thyssenkrupp components, and one in three trucks feature our drive components," said Dr. Karsten Kroos, CEO, thyssenkrupp Components Technology. "As the automotive landscape progresses, we continue to offer a broad range of technologies and capabilities to support our customers as they design and engineer the cars of the future."

As a longstanding partner to the U.S. automotive original equipment manufacturers, thyssenkrupp produces drive and chassis components, develops production lines for body, powertrain and battery modules, and supplies high-quality flat steel products and lightweight materials. Today, thyssenkrupp operates nine automotive development and production sites in the U.S. About twenty percent of the company's total automotive sales are generated from customers based in the U.S., including Ford and General Motors, as well as Tesla and other up-and-coming mobility market players.

Energy efficiency, weight reduction, automated/autonomous driving and e-mobility are high on thyssenkrupp's agenda. The company is developing electric power-assisted steering systems for all vehicle classes, from lightweight cars and sedans to SUVs, trucks and vans. These systems offer greater energy-efficiency than conventional hydraulic steering and, depending on the vehicle, can reduce fuel consumption by up to twenty percent of a gallon per hundred miles driven. This technology is also a prerequisite for a variety of driver assist systems such as park assist, lane assist and partial or fully automated driving.

Building upon this state-of-the-art steering technology, the company is also developing steer-by-wire systems in which steering wheel commands are transmitted electronically from a control unit to an electric motor that performs the steering operation without a back-up mechanical system. Steer-by-wire systems can be flexibly integrated into the vehicle design, reducing the amount of steering systems and creating new packaging space.

thyssenkrupp also continues to expand its range of e-mobility products. Combining its expertise in materials, components and production equipment, the company is developing products and solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles. For example, thyssenkrupp not only supplies special steels for electric motors, it also uses the material to manufacture components for electric powertrains, such as assembled and forged rotor shafts. thyssenkrupp also designs and supplies complete production and assembly lines for electric motors and battery modules.

More than 40,000 thyssenkrupp employees around the world work for the automotive industry. The company generated sales of around $11 billion USD with automotive customers around the world in the 2015/2016 fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp Group

thyssenkrupp is a diversified industrial group with traditional strengths in materials and a growing share of capital goods and service businesses. Over 156,000 employees in nearly 80 countries work with passion and technological know-how to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress. Their skills and commitment are the basis of our success. In fiscal year 2015/2016 thyssenkrupp generated global sales of around EUR39 billion ($43.3 billion).

Together with our customers we develop competitive solutions for current and future challenges in their respective industries. With our engineering expertise we enable our customers to gain an edge in the global market and manufacture innovative products in a cost- and resource-friendly way. Our technologies and innovations are the key to meeting diverse customer and market requirements around the world, growing on the markets of the future, and generating strong and stable earnings, cash flows and value growth.

About thyssenkrupp in North America

thyssenkrupp North America, Inc. employs more than 21,000 people across the United States, Canada and Mexico. In fiscal year 2015/2016, thyssenkrupp generated sales of approximately EUR9 billion ($9.9 billion) in the region, accounting for almost 23% of the Group's total sales. North America is the Group's biggest sales market after Germany and its surrounding countries.