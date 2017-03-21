Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2017 Dividend and Corporate Update

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) -

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: TWM) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Board has declared a dividend for the first quarter 2017 of $0.01 per common share payable on or about April 28, 2017 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2017. The ex-dividend date is March 29, 2017. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Corporation is also pleased to report that it has been designated as a Tier 1 Issuer by the TSX Venture Exchange. All of the remaining securities held by principals which were held in escrow pursuant to the Initial Public Offering are now eligible for release.

The Corporation's Business

Tidewater is a public company listed on the TSX-V that was incorporated under the Alberta Business Corporations Act on February 4, 2015 to pursue the purchase, sale and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGLs") throughout North America and export to overseas markets. Tidewater is also engaged in the acquisition of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. Tidewater continues to investigate opportunities with North American producers and mid-streamers for the acquisition and operation of such infrastructure projects.

U.S. Securities Laws

TSX Venture Exchange

