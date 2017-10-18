TigerGraph Appoints Todd Blaschka as Chief Operating Officer

Industry Veteran to Scale Sales and Operations to Meet Continued Demand for TigerGraph's Native Parallel Graph Database Platform

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - TigerGraph, creator of the world's first and only native parallel graph database platform for enterprise applications, today announced that Todd Blaschka has joined the company as chief operating officer. Blaschka will be responsible for driving growth initiatives while scaling business operations to support TigerGraph's rapid customer adoption and expansion.

"As demand for TigerGraph's Native Parallel Graph technology continues, we are broadening our executive resources to support growth," said Yu Xu, founder and CEO of TigerGraph. "Todd offers proven leadership in the technology industry. We welcome him to our team where he will help execute upon our strategic initiatives as more and more enterprises tap into the power of the native parallel graph."

Blaschka is a technology industry veteran with nearly 20 years of sales leadership experience. With a strong background in strategy and products, Blaschka excels at bringing new B2B infrastructure technology to market while creating, building and leading inside and outside enterprise sales teams to drive revenue and manage profitability and customer relationships. Prior to TigerGraph, Blaschka was vice president of worldwide sales at Clustrix, Inc. where, in less than 18 months, he more than doubled its customer base and revenues and expanded global operations. Blaschka additionally served as vice president of sales at Dataguise and has held various sales and marketing leadership positions at IBM, Electric Cloud and Sendmail, Inc., which was acquired by Proofpoint, Inc. in 2013.

"TigerGraph has quickly proven itself as the next stage in the graph database evolution," said Blaschka. "With the company's rock-solid vision, product innovation and impressive customer adoption, TigerGraph is poised for remarkable success. I am thrilled to join the team as we continue to enable customers to realize substantial value in big data with graph analytics."

Today's appointment of Blaschka comes on the heels of TigerGraph's emergence from stealth with $31M in Series A funding last month. The company also announced general availability of the TigerGraph platform -- the world's only Native Parallel Graph technology (NPG) for enterprise applications, along with its Cloud Service and GraphStudio, TigerGraph's visual software development kit (SDK).

Helpful Links

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is the world's first Real-Time Graph Analytics Platform powered by Native Parallel Graph (NPG) technology. TigerGraph fulfills the true promise and benefits of the graph platform by supporting real-time deep link analytics for enterprises with complex and colossal amounts of data. TigerGraph's proven technology is used by customers including Alipay, VISA, SoftBank, State Grid Corporation of China, Wish and Elementum.