TigerGraph to Sponsor and Present at Graph Day Seattle 2017

TigerGraph, creator of the world's first and only native parallel graph database platform for enterprise applications, today announced it will be sponsoring, presenting and demonstrating its native parallel graph at Graph Day Seattle 2017, taking place on Friday, October 20.

TigerGraph is delivering the next stage in the evolution of the graph database: the first system capable of real-time graph analytics on web-scale data. During the event, the company's founder and CEO, Dr. Yu Xu, will introduce and discuss the benefits of using TigerGraph's Native Parallel Graph.

Dr. Xu is an expert in big data and parallel database systems and has over 26 patents in parallel data management and optimization. Prior to founding TigerGraph, he worked on Twitter's data infrastructure for massive data analytics. Before that, he worked as Teradata's Hadoop architect where he led the company's big data initiatives.

Session Details At-a-Glance

What: Scaling Deep Link Graph Analytics using Native Parallel Graph by TigerGraph

When: Friday, October 20, 2017 at 11:20am PT

Where: Meydenbauer Convention Center, Bellevue, WA

Who: Dr. Yu Xu, founder and CEO, TigerGraph

Session Summary:

Graph databases offer great promise, but the early generation of systems weren't designed to simultaneously meet all the performance needs for today's applications: huge and growing data, efficient scale-out, high-speed processing of complex queries, and high-speed loading and updates. In this session, TigerGraph founder and CEO, Dr. Yu Xu will discuss how TigerGraph's Native Parallel Graph can provide:

Fast data loading speed to build graphs -- 50 to 150 GB data per hour, per machine

Fast execution of graph algorithms -- traversing 100s of millions of vertices/edges per second per machine

Real-time updates and inserts -- streaming 2B+ events per day to a graph with 100B+ vertices and 600B+ edges on a cluster of 20 commodity machines

Fast and efficient deep analytics -- queries which transverse 3 to 10+ hops into big graphs -- to find non-obvious "hidden" relationships





Last month, TigerGraph announced its emergence from stealth with $31M in Series A funding, the general availability of the TigerGraph technology -- the world's first and only native parallel graph database platform for enterprise applications, and availability of both its Cloud Service and GraphStudio, TigerGraph's visual software development kit (SDK). TigerGraph's Native Parallel Graph Technology (NPG) powers real-time deep link analytics for enterprises with complex and colossal amounts of data. The technology is already in use by leading customers including Alipay, VISA, SoftBank, State Grid Corporation of China, Wish and Elementum.

Connect with TigerGraph at Graph Day Seattle 2017

Follow the company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/TigerGraphDB

