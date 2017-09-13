Tijuana Flats to Donate 10 Percent of All Proceeds from September 15 - September 17 to Hurricane Irma Relief Efforts

Tex-Mex chain to assist disaster relief organizations, donate food to Irma victims

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - In light of the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Irma in Florida, Tijuana Flats will donate 10 percent of all proceeds from each of its locations on Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17 to Irma disaster relief efforts.

Additionally, in conjunction with the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association and Florida's Emergency Operations Centers (EOC), Tijuana Flats is working to coordinate much needed food deliveries to various shelters and communities throughout the state.

"We are a Central Florida-based company, so we have seen firsthand how areas across the state are suffering in the aftermath of Irma," said Larry Ryback, chief executive officer at Tijuana Flats. "While state officials and volunteers are working hard to rebuild what has been lost, we want to provide as much assistance as possible to the communities we love in their time of need."

Employees at Tijuana Flats' headquarters in Maitland, Fla. will prepare food for Irma victims and deliver meals to those in need throughout Central Florida on Wednesday, September 13. Additionally, Tijuana Flats stores in Tampa, South Florida, and other areas impacted by the hurricane will participate in similar efforts to provide hot meals to displaced residents and shelter volunteers.

