Tijuana Flats Gives Guests a Reason to "Love This Jerk" with Limited-Time Jerk Chicken Street Tacos Summer Offer

Promotion includes two Jerk Chicken Street Tacos from new "Flat Outrageous" menu section for $6.99

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience, has launched its new "Reasons to Love This Jerk" campaign, featuring the Jerk Chicken Street Tacos from its recently released "Flat Outrageous" menu section. The summer promotion includes two Jerk Chicken Street Tacos and Flats seasoned chips for $6.99 and runs through August 20, 2017.

Made with crispy jerk chicken, MoreFire! hot sauce, shaved cilantro cabbage, pineapple salsa cotija cheese, the Jerk Chicken Tacos have quickly become a fan favorite since debuting on the "Flat Outrageous" menu in May.

The "Reasons to Love This Jerk" campaign lists several reasons for guests to embrace "This Jerk" this summer, including spicing up date night and kicking the party up a notch.

"Our Jerk Chicken Tacos are the perfect summer dish for those who enjoy their food with an extra kick," said Larry Ryback, CEO of Tijuana Flats. "We launched our 'Flat Outrageous' section as a way to evolve our menu while maintaining the classic Tijuana Flats selections that our guests know and love, and we think this item in particular exemplifies that evolution."

Additional "Flat Outrageous" menu items include two other street tacos options, the Crispy Baja Fish (crispy fish, chipotle crema, shaved cilantro cabbage and pineapple salsa) and Lime Steak (grilled garlic-lime steak, avocado crema, shaved cilantro cabbage, pico de gallo and cotija cheese), as well as Philly Cheesesteak Flautas (shaved sirloin steak, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions & peppers, served with queso), and the Bangin' Chicken® Tostadas (crispy corn tortillas with Smack My Ass Bangin' Chicken®, refried beans, cheddar-jack cheese, grilled onions & peppers, tomatoes & ranch dressing), which is a variation on buffalo chicken and is an existing dish on the Tijuana Flats menu.

For more information on all Tijuana Flats menu items, visit https://tijuanaflats.com/menu/.

About Tijuana Flats

Established in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, Tijuana Flats is a unique, fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience featuring superior guest service and fresh, made-to-order food. Tijuana Flats has 125 locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2015 & 2016 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. For more information on Tijuana Flats, please visit https://tijuanaflats.com/.

About AUA Equity

AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based, operationally-focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer, media, and business services sectors, with a particular focus on family-owned businesses and companies benefiting from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. AUA Equity makes equity investments of $15 to $50 million in companies that generate in excess of $3 million in EBITDA. AUA Equity currently manages over $275 million of capital. For more information on AUA Private Equity, please visit www.auaequity.com.