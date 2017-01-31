Tijuana Flats Hires Industry Veteran Perry Jones as Vice President of Real Estate

Former Rave Restaurant Group executive to oversee new store development strategy for fast-casual Tex-Mex chain

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience with locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, is pleased to announce Perry Jones as its vice president of real estate -- a new position within the growing franchise.

In his new role, Jones will utilize his 15 years of experience in the restaurant real estate industry to own, adjust and execute the strategic real estate plan for new store development and for the entire Tijuana Flats real estate portfolio. Jones will lead the strategy for planning and managing the processes of identifying new markets and site selection, including managing internal and external resources for new store locations. Additionally, he will work closely with the board of director's real estate committee to develop a sound and profitable multi-state, multi-year growth strategy.

"As Tijuana Flats continues to expand to new markets both inside and outside of Florida, it is increasingly important for us to strategically select locations that are not only excited about our food, but will also embrace our 'Flat Outrageous' brand," said Larry Ryback, CEO of Tijuana Flats. "Bringing on someone as experienced and as well-versed in new store development as Perry is an exciting moment for us - one that will undoubtedly result in unprecedented company growth. We are thrilled to have him on our team. "

As the former vice president of real estate and development at Rave Restaurant Group, Jones assisted in the development of approximately 85 Pie Five and Pizza Inn locations domestically and internationally during his tenure with the Dallas-based company. An additional 30 locations will open as a result of Jones' efforts following his departure from Rave Restaurant Group.

Jones' new role at Tijuana Flats is effective on January 30, 2017.

About Tijuana Flats

Established in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, Tijuana Flats is a unique, fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience featuring superior guest service and fresh, made-to-order food. Tijuana Flats has 125 locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2015 & 2016 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. For more information on Tijuana Flats, please visit https://tijuanaflats.com/.

About AUA Equity

AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based, operationally-focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer, media, and business services sectors, with a particular focus on family-owned businesses and companies benefiting from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. AUA Equity makes equity investments of $15 to $50 million in companies that generate in excess of $3 million in EBITDA. AUA Equity currently manages over $275 million of capital. For more information on AUA Private Equity, please visit www.auaequity.com.