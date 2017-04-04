Tex-Mex chain hosts 4K Taco Dash Run, themed Casino Night benefiting local charities and causes

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Tijuana Flats announces today that it has raised nearly $40,000 for its Just In Queso Foundation®, a non-profit program that provides aid to individuals, communities and organizations in markets with a Tijuana Flats location, as a result of two fundraising events over the last two weeks -- a 4K Taco Dash Run and Casino Night.

The 4K Taco Dash Run, which was the company's first 4K event, took place on March 18 and attracted 300 attendees. Nearly $10,000 was raised during the event, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Seminole County public schools. The majority of funds raised during the event will go to the Just In Queso Foundation®, for current and future community causes.

Tijuana Flats' second annual Casino Night took place on March 26, with 250 people gathering to place their bets for this worthy cause. A total of $27,500 was raised during the event -- $5,000 more than the amount raised at last year's Casino Night. A portion of the evening's proceeds will directly benefit Children's Cancer Center.

"Our Just In Queso fundraising events are not just a means for raising money for charities and other important causes, but they are also excellent opportunities for us to reconnect with our customers and communities," said Larry Ryback, chief executive officer at Tijuana Flats. "The success of these two most recent events is an exciting start to a year full of 'Flat Outrageous' fundraisers."

Just In Queso Foundation's next initiative, which begins on April 10, is an in-store campaign benefiting local military organizations through the purchase of specialty cups and Jason's Mom's hot sauce.

About Tijuana Flats

Established in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, Tijuana Flats is a unique, fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience featuring superior guest service and fresh, made-to-order food. Tijuana Flats has 125 locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2015 & 2016 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. For more information on Tijuana Flats, please visit https://tijuanaflats.com/.

About the Tijuana Flats Just in Queso Foundation® & Community Initiatives

Tijuana Flats' Just In Queso Foundation® provides aid to individuals, communities and organizations in markets where Tijuana Flats restaurants are located. Since the establishment of the Foundation in 2007, over $3.5 million has been raised to support four core missions: Military Support; Education Initiatives; Disease Research and Treatment; and Local Community Support.

About AUA Equity

AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based, operationally-focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer, media, and business services sectors, with a particular focus on family-owned businesses and companies benefiting from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. AUA Equity makes equity investments of $15 to $50 million in companies that generate in excess of $3 million in EBITDA. AUA Equity currently manages over $275 million of capital. For more information on AUA Private Equity, please visit www.auaequity.com.