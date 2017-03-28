Tijuana Flats Opens First St. Augustine Location

New location marks Tex-Mex's third store opening in Florida since start of 2017

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience, is bringing its "Flat Outrageous" brand to Florida's First Coast with the opening of a new store in St. Augustine on Monday, April 3, 2017.

Tijuana Flats' decision to set up shop in St. Augustine is part of an expansion strategy that will enhance the restaurant's foothold in Florida, while also growing its presence in regions across the Southeast.

"As a company that is rooted in Central Florida, opening a store in St. Augustine felt like a natural progression for us," said Larry Ryback, chief executive officer at Tijuana Flats. "The city's reputation for its laid-back atmosphere and as a melting pot for people of all ages and backgrounds makes it an ideal location for our 'anything goes' brand."

Located at 833 S Ponce de Leon Boulevard, the new store will span 2,400 square feet, will include 70 indoor guest seats and 24 patio seats, and will employ 45-50 team members to include management, back-of-house and front-of-house employees.

Like all existing Tijuana Flats stores, the new location will feature energy-efficient equipment and environmentally friendly processes, such as menus on recycled paper, water-conserving faucets, and more.

Tijuana Flats will promote the following grand-opening specials at the St. Augustine location throughout the store's first week:

Monday , 4/3 - First 50 guests receive a FREE Tijuana Burrito

Tuesday 4/4 - Tijuana Tuesdaze - 2 tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99

Wednesday, 4/5 - $5 Norrito Bowls

Thursday, 4/6 - Throwback Thursdaze - Tijuana burrito, chips and a drink for $5.99

Friday, 4/7 - Rock Out Party - Happy Hour all day! Live music and giveaways from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, 4/8 - Local Hero Day - Police, firefighters, EMT, nurses, teachers and military get 50% any entrée with a valid ID.

, 4/8 - Local Hero Day - Police, firefighters, EMT, nurses, teachers and military get 50% any entrée with a valid ID. Sunday, 4/9 - Kids Eat Free - Free kid's meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Tijuana Tuesdaze and Throwback Thursdaze are reoccurring offers at the St. Augustine store.

To view the Tijuana Flats menu and list of additional locations, visit tijuanaflats.com.

About Tijuana Flats

Established in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, Tijuana Flats is a unique, fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience featuring superior guest service and fresh, made-to-order food. Tijuana Flats has 125 locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2015 & 2016 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. For more information on Tijuana Flats, please visit https://tijuanaflats.com/.

About AUA Equity

AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based, operationally-focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer, media, and business services sectors, with a particular focus on family-owned businesses and companies benefiting from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. AUA Equity makes equity investments of $15 to $50 million in companies that generate in excess of $3 million in EBITDA. AUA Equity currently manages over $275 million of capital. For more information on AUA Private Equity, please visit www.auaequity.com.