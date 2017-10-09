Tijuana Flats Opens Restaurant in Brooksville, Florida

Tex-Mex chain debuts new eatery in Hernando County

BROOKSVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - October 09, 2017) - Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience, today announces that it has opened a new restaurant in Brooksville, Fla. The new location is the seventh store that Tijuana Flats has opened this year.

Located at 12320 Cortez Blvd, a half a mile west of Mariner Blvd., the new store will span 2,253 square feet, will include 64 indoor guest seats and 24 patio seats, and will employ 45-50 team members to include management, back-of-house and front-of-house employees. Additionally, Brooksville guests will enjoy a selection of 15 different hot sauces from Tijuana Flats' Hot Bar.

"As we continue to expand our presence in the greater Tampa area, we are excited to see the positive feedback we are getting from fans of the Tijuana Flats brand," said Ray Mailman, Brooksville area supervisor at Tijuana Flats. "This new store will allow us to reach even more current and future 'Flatheads' with our always-fresh Tex-Mex and good-time atmosphere."

Like all existing Tijuana Flats stores, the new location will also feature energy-efficient equipment and environmentally friendly processes, such as menus on recycled paper, water-conserving faucets, and more.

Tijuana Flats will promote the following grand-opening specials at the Brooksville location throughout the store's first week:

Monday , 10/9 – First 50 guests receive a free Tijuana Burrito

Tuesday 10/10 (and every Tuesday) – Tijuana Tuesdaze: Two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99

10/10 (and every Tuesday) – Tijuana Tuesdaze: Two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99 Wednesday , 10/11 – $5 burrito bowls

Thursday, 10/12 (and every Thursday) – Throwback Thursdaze: Tijuana burrito, chips and a drink for $5.99

Friday, 10/13– Rock Out Party: Happy Hour all day and live music and giveaways from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, 10/14– Local Hero Day: 50% off any entrée for police, firefighters, EMT, nurses, teachers, and military with valid I.D.

, 10/14– Local Hero Day: 50% off any entrée for police, firefighters, EMT, nurses, teachers, and military with valid I.D. Sunday, 10/15 – Free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Tijuana Flats plans to open an additional four restaurants across the Southeast before the end of the year.

To view the Tijuana Flats menu and list of additional locations, visit tijuanaflats.com.

About Tijuana Flats

Established in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, Tijuana Flats is a unique, fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience featuring superior guest service and fresh, made-to-order food. Tijuana Flats has 131 locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2015 & 2016 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. For more information on Tijuana Flats, please visit https://tijuanaflats.com/.

About AUA Equity

AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based, operationally-focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer, media, and business services sectors, with a particular focus on family-owned businesses and companies benefiting from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. AUA Equity makes equity investments of $15 to $50 million in companies that generate in excess of $3 million in EBITDA. AUA Equity currently manages over $275 million of capital. For more information on AUA Private Equity, please visit www.auaequity.com.