Tijuana Flats Opens Store in Riverview, Florida

Tex-Mex chain continues strategic expansion with fourth store opening this year

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience, is opening a new location in Riverview, Fla. on Monday, April 24, 2017. The new store will be the first in the city of Riverview and the fourth Tijuana Flats location to open in Florida in the last four months.

With over 10 locations in the greater Tampa region, Tijuana Flats' decision to set up shop in Riverview is part of its goal to strategically grow the brand in neighborhoods that will embrace its "anything goes" approach to food, hot sauce, and life. The company plans to open a total of 15 new locations in Florida and neighboring states by the end of 2017.

"Tijuana Flats has long been celebrated in Hillsborough County as a place to enjoy good, quality food in a fun atmosphere," said Nate McCabe, Tampa area supervisor at Tijuana Flats. "Bringing the 'Flat Outrageous' Tijuana Flats brand to Riverview for the first time is something all local food lovers should look forward to. I and the entire Tijuana Flats Riverview team are excited to be a part of this new chapter."

Located at 13009 US Hwy 301, the new store will span 2,400 square feet, will include 75 indoor guest seats and 32 patio seats, and will employ 45-50 team members to include management, back-of-house and front-of-house employees.

Like all existing Tijuana Flats stores, the new location will feature energy-efficient equipment and environmentally friendly processes, such as menus on recycled paper, water-conserving faucets, and more.

Tijuana Flats will promote the following grand-opening specials at the Riverview location throughout the store's first week:

Monday, 4/24 - First 50 guests receive a FREE Tijuana Burrito

Tuesday 4/25 - Tijuana Tuesdaze - 2 tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99

Wednesday, 4/26 - $5 Norrito Bowls: $1 extra for steak or carnitas

Thursday, 4/27 - Throwback Thursdaze - Tijuana burrito, chips and a drink for $5.99

Friday, 4/28 - Rock Out Party - Live music and giveaways from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, 4/29 - Local Hero Day - Police, firefighters, EMT, nurses, teachers and military get 50% any entrée with a valid ID.

, 4/29 - Local Hero Day - Police, firefighters, EMT, nurses, teachers and military get 50% any entrée with a valid ID. Sunday, 4/30 - Kids Eat Free - Free kid's meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Tijuana Tuesdaze and Throwback Thursdaze are reoccurring offers at the Riverview location.

To view the Tijuana Flats menu and list of additional locations, visit tijuanaflats.com.

About Tijuana Flats

Established in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, Tijuana Flats is a unique, fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience featuring superior guest service and fresh, made-to-order food. Tijuana Flats has 125 locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2015 & 2016 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. For more information on Tijuana Flats, please visit https://tijuanaflats.com/.

About AUA Equity

AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based, operationally-focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer, media, and business services sectors, with a particular focus on family-owned businesses and companies benefiting from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. AUA Equity makes equity investments of $15 to $50 million in companies that generate in excess of $3 million in EBITDA. AUA Equity currently manages over $275 million of capital. For more information on AUA Private Equity, please visit www.auaequity.com.