Tijuana Flats to Host "Day of Outrageousness" on October 21st

Tex-Mex chain reveals new two-pound "Monster Taco," encourages guests to embrace their outrageous side for one-day event

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience, is hosting its first-ever "Day of Outrageousness" at all participating locations on Saturday, October 21st. During this one-day event, guests will be asked to participate in "Flat Outrageous" tasks and/or wear wacky clothing in exchange for a free Flat Outrageous street taco and Flats signature chips. Additionally, Tijuana Flats will debut a specialty menu item, the "Monster Taco," weighing in at two pounds and available only on the "Day of Outrageousness."

In addition to rewarding guests who dress in wacky clothing (taco hats, wild patterns, etc.), Tijuana Flats employees will invite guests to perform outrageous tasks, such as playing Twister against a manager or participating in a game of tortilla Frisbee. Guests will also be encouraged to suggest their own zany, outrageous tasks to win a free street taco from the "Flat Outrageous" menu. Street taco selections include: Crispy Baja Fish (crispy fish, chipotle crema, shaved cilantro cabbage & pineapple salsa), Lime Steak (grilled garlic-lime steak, avocado crema, shaved cilantro cabbage, pico de gallo & cotija cheese), and Jerk Chicken (crispy jerk chicken, MoreFire! hot sauce, shaved cilantro cabbage, pineapple salsa & cotija cheese).

"As a company, we have always embraced an 'anything goes' approach to food and life, but this 'Day of Outrageousness' is a unique way for our guests to become a part of our 'Flat Outrageous' brand," said Monique Yeager, CMO of Tijuana Flats. "We want this to be a day filled with fun, food, and a little insanity."

In the spirit of embracing the outrageous, Tijuana Flats will debut a "Monster Taco," available only on October 21st. Packed full of chipotle chicken, blackened chicken, beef, jalapenos, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese, the "Monster Taco" is two pounds of deliciousness. Guests can enjoy the "Monster Taco" for $9.99.

Guests can visit www.flatoutrageous.com to make an origami taco hat, design a mural, or complete a Mad Libs story. Bring any of these items to a participating store on Day of Outrageousness to earn a free street taco.

To find where to participate in Tijuana Flats' "Day of Outrageousness," visit: https://tijuanaflats.com/locations/.

About Tijuana Flats

Established in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, Tijuana Flats is a unique, fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience featuring superior guest service and fresh, made-to-order food. Tijuana Flats has 132 locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2015 & 2016 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. For more information on Tijuana Flats, please visit https://tijuanaflats.com/.

About AUA Equity

AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based, operationally-focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer products and services sectors with a particular focus on family-owned businesses or companies benefiting from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. AUA Private Equity makes equity investments of $15 to $75 million in companies that generate in excess of $5 million in EBITDA. AUA Private Equity currently manages over $275 million of capital. For more information on AUA Private Equity, please visit www.auaequity.com.