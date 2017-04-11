Tijuana Flats Turns Up the Heat with Addition of Two New Hot Sauces to Signature Hot Bar Lineup

"MoFo'en Insane" and "Sissy" now available at all Tijuana Flats locations

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience with locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, has added a bundle of spicy joy to its signature Hot Bar with the creation of two new sauces: MoFo'en Insane and his little brother, Sissy.

Made with the world's hottest pepper, the Carolina Reaper, MoFo'en Insane is a mind-melting option for the most committed Hot Bar fans. Sissy, a green chili garlic sauce and MoFo'en Insane's "little brother," is a less intense but equally as flavorful treat for the taste buds.

"Hot sauce is at the core of our brand, and we are constantly striving to think of new and innovative sauces to bring to the table," said Larry Ryback, CEO of Tijuana Flats. "It can be argued that Tijuana Flats is home to some of the hottest sauces in the world, so we are particularly excited any time we can live up to our reputation. The MoFo'en Insane definitely ups the ante for us and our guests."

In addition to the two new sauces, Tijuana Flats offers 12-15 different and unique flavors in each restaurant, including the Smack My Ass & Call Me Sally brand that has been the restaurant's signature sauce since 1995.

MoFo'en Insane and Sissy are available for purchase in a two-pack set at all Tijuana Flats locations.

About Tijuana Flats

Established in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, Tijuana Flats is a unique, fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience featuring superior guest service and fresh, made-to-order food. Tijuana Flats has 125 locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2015 & 2016 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. For more information on Tijuana Flats, please visit https://tijuanaflats.com/.

