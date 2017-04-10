TILLYS 10th Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly's Life Center Sold-Out in Record-Time

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Today, Tilly's Life Center (TLC), a youth-focused nonprofit organization founded by TILLYS co-founder, Tilly Levine, is proud to announce that this year's Golf Tournament sold-out in record-time, with support from TILLYS partners. The 10th Charity Golf Tournament and Party will be a circus-themed, full-day event hosting the biggest names in the action sports industry, to include: Volcom, Billabong, Rip Curl, DC Shoes, Vans, Nike, Converse, Stance, LRG, RVCA and more. TILLYS Charity Golf Event, Auction, and Party will take place on Monday, May 1st at the Mission Viejo County Club in Mission Viejo, California.

"TILLYS is honored to support TLC and its mission to inspire today's youth to reach their full potential as productive, kind, happy and responsible individuals." said Ed Thomas, President and CEO at TILLYS.

During the tournament, golfers will compete for prizes in contests such as closest-to-the-pin, longest drive and a putting contest along with other exciting games from 3rd party vendors. Beyond golf, attendees at this year's event will enjoy food, cocktails, games, raffles, a silent and live auction, giveaways and entertainment such as contortionists, sword swallowers, stilt walkers and aerial performers.

For those who would like to join TILLYS and TLC for its circus-themed after party or are interested in making a donation and/or sponsorship opportunities, please visit: tillyslifecenter.org/2017charitygolf.

TILLYS 10th Charity Golf Event Schedule

8:30am - 10am: Registration, Breakfast & Putting Contest

10am - 4:30pm: Shotgun Start & Tournament

4:30pm - 6:30pm: Cocktail, Party, Food & Silent Auction

6:30pm: Live Auction, Drawing & Awards

About TLC

TLC is a youth-focused 501(c)(3) nonprofit aimed to empower teens by teaching life skills that build confidence, inspire compassion, and encourage them to pursue their dreams. Leveraging public schools and after school programs, TLC is a program based on experiential learning, with a curriculum based on self-discovery. The organization's goal for this year's golf event is to raise additional funding that will allow them to expand the reach of their program to empower teens in every part of Southern California and beyond.

About TILLYS

TILLYS is a leading destination specialty retailer of West Coast inspired apparel, footwear, and accessories with an extensive assortment of the most relevant and sought-after brands rooted in action sports, music, art, and fashion. Tillys is headquartered in Southern California, and as of April 10, 2017 operates 222 stores and its website, www.tillys.com.

