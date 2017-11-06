Tim Hortons, Gateway Newstands and Cacao 70 Join Tenant List at Edmonton Tower in Ice District

New tenants offer additional conveniences to one of ICE District's busiest intersections

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Nov. 6, 2017) - Edmonton Tower tenants and visitors can now enjoy more exciting amenities as Tim Hortons, Gateway Newstands and Cacao 70 have joined the growing list of ICE District occupants in the 27 storey tower.

This week, ICE District Joint Venture formally welcomed both Tim Hortons and Gateway Newstands to celebrate the recent openings of these popular businesses in Edmonton Tower, which is already 86.5 per cent occupied. Tim Hortons will be serving Canada's Favourite Coffee and other premium baked goods and sandwiches. Gateway Newstands provides visitors with a diverse mix of products that serve the daily needs of busy commuters and office tenants. In December 2017, Montreal-based Cacao 70 will open its first Edmonton location in ICE District, serving chocolate drinks, desserts, and all-day brunch items to savour on site or enjoy on the go.

"The location and nature of Edmonton Tower makes it ideal for a Tim Hortons restaurant," said Jeff Douglas, owner and operator of Tim Hortons at Edmonton Tower. "We are excited to be part of ICE District and believe that Tim Hortons' services will play an important role in upholding the energetic atmosphere that has been created in the District.

Edmonton Tower is the first office building to be completed in Edmonton's ICE District, and has become an integral component of the downtown core since its opening in May 2017. Located at 104 Avenue, Edmonton Tower features state-of-the-art retail and Class AAA office space built to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold standards.

"Tim Hortons, Gateway Newstands and Cacao 70 are welcomed additions to an already remarkable tenant roster," said Glen Scott, President of Katz Group Real Estate. "We look forward to seeing how these businesses enhance the convenient offerings that make Edmonton Tower and the ICE District an exceptional place to work, live and play."

Edmonton's ICE District is located in the heart of downtown Edmonton and is redefining how sports and entertainment are enjoyed in one of Canada's fastest growing cities. In addition to office space, ICE District also features the home of the Edmonton Oilers, Rogers Place, and additional future elements including a vibrant public plaza, a JW Marriott Hotel, condominiums, retail, restaurants, nightlife and more.

About ICE District

ICE District will be the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada and is already projecting an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District is already delivering a new era of entertainment in the form of epic concerts, heart-stopping NHL and WHL hockey and world-class gaming and will soon feature blockbuster movies, boutique shopping, trendy dining and more. A humming public plaza with year-round programming will host events from festivals to public skating. All of this, just steps from sophisticated residences and premium office space. Rogers Place was developed by the Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, is being developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties (formerly WAM Development Group).