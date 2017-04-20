TIM Participacoes SA: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended on December 31, 2016

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - TIM Participações S.A. (BOVESPA: TIMP3) ( NYSE : TSU), has filed the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended on December 31, 2016 (the "2016 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and has made the report available for download at the Company's IR website.

In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from Mr. Rogério Tostes of the Company's Investor Relations Office at (+55 21) 4109-4167 or email: ri@timbrasil.com.br.

Any further information regarding the 2016 Annual Report may be obtained by contacting Mr. Tostes.